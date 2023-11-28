Conservatives bristle at Liberal charge they're deserting Ukraine with vote against bill
Federal Conservatives are pushing back against Liberal accusations that they're abandoning Ukraine, after Tory MPs voted against a bill that implements an update to a Canada-Ukraine trade deal.
Garnett Genuis, who serves as the Tories' international development critic in Parliament, says it is reasonable for people to disagree about parts of a free-trade agreement.
His comments at the House of Commons trade committee come as MPs begin clause-by-clause study of the legislation.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has defended the decision to vote against the bill, saying it is a show of opposition against language in the negotiated agreement that says both countries will "promote carbon pricing."
But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are alleging that the Tories are instead following in the footsteps of some U.S. Republicans who are signalling less support for assisting the Ukrainian war effort against Russian invaders.
Genuis is accusing the Liberals of engaging in "outrageous hyperbole" about the Conservatives' stance, saying that speaks to the governing party's "desperation."
Canadian officials have said that the carbon-pricing language in the agreement, which Ukraine's president signed during his September visit to Ottawa, is not legally binding.
Ukraine has already had a carbon price in place for more than a decade, and its ambassador is asking that Canada pass the bill.
The national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, an advocacy organization for local Ukrainian communities, says it hopes the Tories will reconsider their position.
"The Ukrainian Canadian Congress was disappointed that the official Opposition unanimously voted against legislation that would update the Canada Ukraine Free Trade Agreement," Alexandra Chyczij said in a statement.
"We call on the official Opposition to revisit this position before third reading."
On Tuesday, the organization posted on social media to encourage Canadians to contact their MPs to vote in favour of the bill.
"We need your help to make sure free trade modernization passes the House unanimously," it said on its website.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.
