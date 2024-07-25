Kamala Harris says she's ready to fight for America's future, tells Republicans to 'bring it on'

The American Federation of Teachers was the first labour union to formally endorse Harris, and its president Randi Weingarten said she "has electrified this race."
Harris intends to travel aggressively to spread her message and rally voters. The outreach occurs as the retooled Biden campaign, now under Harris' control, figures out its strategy for generating turnout and maximizing her time in a 100-plus day sprint to the November election against Republican Donald Trump.
In Trump, Harris is up against the survivor of a recent assassination attempt with tens of millions of loyalists committed to returning him to the Oval Office. Just as Harris is trying to draw a contrast with Trump, he is working to do the same with her.
Trump went on the offensive at a rally Wednesday in North Carolina, calling Harris a "real liberal" who is "much worse" than Biden. The former president claimed without evidence that Harris had misled voters about the health of the 81-year-old Biden and his ability to run for the presidency.
Harris' appearance at the teachers union's biennial convention in Houston follows a rally Tuesday in the Milwaukee area and a speech Wednesday to a gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis.
"We know when we organize, mountains move," she told sorority members. "When we mobilize, nations change. And when we vote, we make history."
Her campaign is seizing on the growing pop culture interest surrounding her candidacy, releasing a video Thursday that is set to Beyonce's "Freedom." The video, designed for social media consumption, underscores a core message of Harris campaign -- freedom on abortion rights, freedom from gun violence and freedom "not just to get by, but to get ahead."
The 1.8 million-member AFT has backed Harris and her pro-union agenda on the premise that a second Trump term could result in restrictions on organized laboUr and a potential loss of funding for education.
The AFL-CIO, which represents 60 laboUr unions including the AFT, has backed Harris. But the vice president has yet to get the endorsement of the United Auto Workers, whose president, Shawn Fain, told CNBC this week that the union's executive board will make that decision.
Fain spoke at the AFT conference on Wednesday and was blistering in his criticism of Trump. The former president has relied on blue-collar voters to compete politically nationwide, but he failed to win a majority of union households in 2020 when he lost to Biden, according to AP VoteCast.
Later Thursday, Harris will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.
A Canada women's soccer team staffer has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence after flying a drone to film the closed-door training session of the New Zealand team on Monday, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Prince Harry, speaking in clips published on Wednesday from a new documentary, said his legal battles with Britain's tabloid press have contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the Royal Family.
Princess Diana's letters to her family's former housekeeper are going on sale, providing an 'insight' into her life behind closed doors, including wedding preparations to the then-Prince Charles, and details of Prince Harry and Prince William’s childhood relationship.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
A former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer who was part of the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday.
In a WhatsApp chat that quickly devolved into depravity, a group of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents boasted about their 'world debauchery tour' of 'boozing and whoring' on the government’s dime.
A man who officials say worked for one of North Korea’s military intelligence agencies has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to hack American health care providers, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
The ethics commissioner says the former chair of a foundation responsible for doling out federal funds for sustainable technology projects failed to recuse herself from decisions that benefited organizations to which she had ties.
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital's emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Vancouver-area acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
Comic-Con International, the comic book and pop culture extravaganza, is kicking off in San Diego. The convention, which draws over 130,000 fans annually, opens for a preview night Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a pair of class-action lawsuits regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say. Police say that the female cyclist was travelling westbound in a bike lane and at one point exited the bike lane and continued their journey in the same direction. They were then struck by the dump truck which was also headed westbound, police say.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Ahead of the official release of Marvel Studio's Deadpool and Wolverine, CTV News caught up with comic book aficionados here in Saskatchewan – to explore why the “Regeneratin' Degenerate" is beloved in the province.
The MAGNETOM Free.Max 0.55T MRI has a lower-strength magnet, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a larger opening for patients, and a dedicated focus on serving less urgent cases, will help reduce wait times for patients while promoting inclusive care.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
In a heated courtroom exchange, a man accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 Coutts, Alta., blockade rejected accusations he and others brought weapons and body armour to the barricade to start a war.
A funeral director in St. John's says the bodies piling up in freezers at Newfoundland and Labrador's largest hospital likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.