Sports

    • Workers go on strike at five-star Paris hotel where IOC members are staying for Olympics

    Staff were on strike at the five-star hotel where members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are staying on Thursday, July 25, 2024, the day before the opening ceremony for this year's Olympic Games in Paris. (Michel Spingler / AP Photo, File) Staff were on strike at the five-star hotel where members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are staying on Thursday, July 25, 2024, the day before the opening ceremony for this year's Olympic Games in Paris. (Michel Spingler / AP Photo, File)
    Share

    Workers went on strike Thursday at the five-star hotel in Paris where members of the International Olympic Committee are staying, walking out just a day before the opening ceremony of the Games.

    According to the major French union CGT, the IOC paid the hotel where staffers were striking, Hôtel du Collectionneur, 22 million euros (US$23.88 million) for exclusive use of the facility.

    The Paris division of the CGT posted a video on social media appearing to be from inside the hotel, showing around a dozen staff lining a corridor. Employees held signs reading, “No 13th month, no Olympics!," “Luxury hotel, poverty wages” and “Give us back our social benefits." Many companies in France pay their workers a bonus in December known as the “13th month."

    The CGT said the employees were demanding a pay increase, having not received a raise for seven years. The strike comes after a fifth round of negotiations failed Wednesday.

    A woman who answered the phone at Hôtel du Collectionneur said the business declined to comment.

    Although a dividend of over 9.5 million euros (US$10.3 million) was given to shareholders this year, the union says the hotel has made no attempt to improve the financial situation of its staff.

    In a separate protest, around 200 performers stood along the Seine River on Monday and refused to take part in a rehearsal for the opening ceremony being held Friday, protesting working conditions and inequality in the treatment of entertainment workers at the Paris games.

    The protests come as tensions run high following recent legislative elections, putting France on the brink of a governing paralysis — which, in turn, has sparked further calls for strikes.

    Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT, called this month for mass demonstrations and possible strikes to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into “respecting the results” of the election and allow a left-wing coalition to form a new government.

    Binet didn’t rule out strikes during the Olympics. Asked about strikes that could disrupt the biggest event France has ever organized, she said, “At this stage, we don’t plan a strike during the Olympic Games. But if Emmanuel Macron continues to throw gasoline cans on the fires that he lighted ...”

    CGT has an open call for potential strikes by public service workers from July through September. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News