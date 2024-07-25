World

    • Russia arrests another high-ranking defence ministry official

    In this photo taken on Monday, May 9, 2016, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, salutes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, back to a camera, prior the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square, which commemorates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in Moscow, Russia. Shoigu says the airstrikes were suspended starting from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and the suspension is intended to prepare for the opening of humanitarian corridors for the rebels to leave the besieged city of Aleppo. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) In this photo taken on Monday, May 9, 2016, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, salutes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, back to a camera, prior the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square, which commemorates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in Moscow, Russia. Shoigu says the airstrikes were suspended starting from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and the suspension is intended to prepare for the opening of humanitarian corridors for the rebels to leave the besieged city of Aleppo. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
    Share
    MOSCOW -

    A court in Moscow on Thursday ordered the head of a Defence Ministry's construction division to be detained for two months on suspicion of abuse of power, Russian news agencies reported, the latest in a series of arrests of high-ranking ministry officials this year.

    Andrei Belkov heads the Military Construction Company, which builds bases, hospitals, schools and other facilities for the military, according to its website. The company came under the supervision of Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested in April on charges of bribery.

    Several other top military figures also have been arrested on charges of fraud or bribery.

    The online Russian news portal Meduza cited sources that it did not identify as saying Belkov was arrested in connection with the purchase of a tomography machine at overly high cost during the reconstruction of a military medical center.

    He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

    Ivanov, Belkov's boss, was a close associate of Sergei Shoigu, whom President Vladimir Putin dismissed as defense minister soon after his May inauguration for a new term.

    Shoigu had been widely criticized for Russia's setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, and was accused of incompetence and corruption by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched a mutiny in June 2023 to demand the dismissal of Shoigu and military chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News