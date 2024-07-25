Defending champion Canada tops New Zealand 2-1 in Olympic women's soccer opener

SAINT-ETIENNE, France -

Anxious times off the pitch were followed by a nervy performance on the field for the embattled Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games.

Pulling out a 2-1 win over New Zealand in Thursday's tournament opener provided a much-needed three points for the defending champions against one of the weaker sides in Group A. But it won't do much to stop the integrity questions in the wake of a spying scandal this week that has rocked the program.

"Obviously the timing was quite terrible," said Canadian captain Jessie Fleming. "But I think for us, we've just leaned into each other as a player group and we really just want to focus on being here and playing."

Cloe Lacasse and Evelyne Viens scored for the eighth-ranked Canadians, who looked unsettled at the start but played a strong second half at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.

Assistant coach Andy Spence served as Canadian head coach after Bev Priestman volunteered to sit out. The Canadian Olympic Committee accepted her decision to remove herself from the match.

FIFA's disciplinary committee is investigating the federation, Priestman and two members of her coaching staff -- both of whom were sent home by the COC -- after a drone was spotted above a New Zealand training session on Monday.

"It's been tough on the group," said New Zealand interim head coach Michael Mayne. "It's hard to not look at (the result) and (wonder) what may have been."

Mackenzie Barrie tallied for the 28th-ranked Football Ferns.

Before the game, Canadian defender Jayde Riviere was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered in a July 17 tune-up match against Nigeria. She was replaced by Shelina Zadorsky.

Canada used a 3-4-3 formation with Fleming -- who succeeded the retired Christine Sinclair as captain last winter -- sporting the armband. Forwards Janine Beckie and Jordyn Huitema were on the bench along with midfielder Julia Grosso, who scored the winner on penalty kicks to give Canada the gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Both sides took some time to get settled in as the late afternoon sun covered about half the pitch. A few thousand spectators were in attendance at the 42,000-seat venue, normally home to French side AS Saint-Etienne.

New Zealand struck first in the 13th minute when Barrie corralled the ball after a low corner kick, spun and tucked it under the bar behind goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Ironically, Mayne said it was a similar play to the set pieces that New Zealand was working on during the training session that was recorded last Monday.

"It was a good little finish," he said.

Canada seemed flustered afterward and had difficulty mounting an attack. The New Zealanders played a physical style and weren't intimidated by the reigning champs.

A late press in the first half resulted in some decent Canadian chances. Nichelle Prince made a crafty flick into the penalty area that Lacasse powered home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Huitema and Beckie came on as substitutes early in the second half. They provided some spark while Fleming and Quinn helped pull the strings as the offence found its groove.

Canada nearly pulled ahead in the 60th minute as Quinn delivered a low header off a Fleming free kick. Goalkeeper Anna Leat made a strong diving save by the post to keep the game tied.

New Zealand was on the back foot the rest of the way. Fleming curled a long pass from inside her own half and Viens -- who came on as a sub just minutes earlier -- one-timed it inside the far post in the 79th minute.

"Ev made it quite easy for me," Fleming said. "She's got great movement up top. I just saw her hand and she started to make that run. Her finish from that angle was wonderful."

Katie Kitching had an opportunity for New Zealand late in the second half but her free kick from the top of the box sailed wide.

Canada will next play second-ranked France on Sunday at the same venue before taking on Colombia on Wednesday in Nice.

"From my point of view, it was really just drilling down on (making) sure we turn up today and put our best foot forward," said Spence, who added he had no knowledge of the drone use before the news came out this week.

Canada is looking to return to the Olympic podium for the fourth straight time. Canada won bronze in 2012 at London and finished third again four years later in Rio.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024