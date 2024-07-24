Canada's envoy to NYC called to testify about $9M condo purchase on 'Billionaires' Row'

Canada’s Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous "Billionaires’ Row," to a parliamentary committee.

Tom Clark, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and other departmental officials have been summoned to the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates, to justify the government’s purchase of new unit just south of Central Park. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will also be called if the committee deems it necessary.

In tabling the motion to call Clark and other government officials Conservative MP Kelly Block called the purchase of the condo “disturbing but not surprising,” later adding, “We have seen the complete lack of spending controls on major procurements,” with the Liberal government.

Last week Global Affairs Canada (GAC) confirmed the department purchased a unit in the Steinway Tower located at 111 West 57th St. The condo will be used for “networking receptions, official briefings, and hospitality events such as discussions with business and political leaders,” wrote Global Affairs spokesperson Jean-Pierre Godbout.

In supporting the move Bloc Quebecois MP Julie Vignola said, “We agree that $9 million for a New York condo for the Consul General needs to be examined.”

“$9 million is a lifetime of work for the average person,” Vignola told the committee.

The committee is also asking that the government provide a third party assessment of the Manhattan property, if available. The department must also provide a list of all the properties, including addresses and listing prices that have been viewed or considered for purchase for the Consulate General’s official residence in New York.

The statement from GAC pointed out the current residence for the Consul General located at 550 Park Ave. in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighbourhood, was last renovated in 1982 and does not meet new building codes nor standards of the department. Citing significant investments needed to modernize the property, the department “recommended a relocation to a new, smaller, more suitable, and more economical apartment,” Godbout told CTV News.

Godbout says the move could save Canadian taxpayers more than $2 million and reduce ongoing maintenance and property taxes.

Despite that criticism and expense of having a Manhattan residence, former diplomat and current Sen. Peter Boehm points out it’s an important place for Canada to promote its culture and trade.

“If you want to play in the big leagues, you have to pay to some degree," Boehm told CTV News in an interview.

More details to come.