Canada's envoy to NYC called to testify about $9M condo purchase on 'Billionaires' Row'
Canada’s Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous "Billionaires’ Row," to a parliamentary committee.
Tom Clark, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and other departmental officials have been summoned to the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates, to justify the government’s purchase of new unit just south of Central Park. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will also be called if the committee deems it necessary.
In tabling the motion to call Clark and other government officials Conservative MP Kelly Block called the purchase of the condo “disturbing but not surprising,” later adding, “We have seen the complete lack of spending controls on major procurements,” with the Liberal government.
Last week Global Affairs Canada (GAC) confirmed the department purchased a unit in the Steinway Tower located at 111 West 57th St. The condo will be used for “networking receptions, official briefings, and hospitality events such as discussions with business and political leaders,” wrote Global Affairs spokesperson Jean-Pierre Godbout.
In supporting the move Bloc Quebecois MP Julie Vignola said, “We agree that $9 million for a New York condo for the Consul General needs to be examined.”
“$9 million is a lifetime of work for the average person,” Vignola told the committee.
The committee is also asking that the government provide a third party assessment of the Manhattan property, if available. The department must also provide a list of all the properties, including addresses and listing prices that have been viewed or considered for purchase for the Consulate General’s official residence in New York.
The statement from GAC pointed out the current residence for the Consul General located at 550 Park Ave. in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighbourhood, was last renovated in 1982 and does not meet new building codes nor standards of the department. Citing significant investments needed to modernize the property, the department “recommended a relocation to a new, smaller, more suitable, and more economical apartment,” Godbout told CTV News.
Godbout says the move could save Canadian taxpayers more than $2 million and reduce ongoing maintenance and property taxes.
Despite that criticism and expense of having a Manhattan residence, former diplomat and current Sen. Peter Boehm points out it’s an important place for Canada to promote its culture and trade.
“If you want to play in the big leagues, you have to pay to some degree," Boehm told CTV News in an interview.
More details to come.
B.C. blanketed by smoke as more than 400 wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
-
Ontario sends 100 Fire Rangers to fight B.C. wildfires
Responding to a call for help from B.C., Ontario sent 100 fire rangers Monday to help battle hundreds of out-of-control wildfires burning on the West Coast.
Prince Harry says lawsuits against U.K. press 'central piece' in family breakdown
Prince Harry, speaking in clips published on Wednesday from a new documentary, said his legal battles with Britain's tabloid press have contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the royal family.
-
Russian man is among those arrested in plots targeting Paris Olympics
French authorities have foiled several plots to disrupt the 2024 Olympics, including arresting a Russian man in one of them, officials said Wednesday, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris.
-
Cause of crash that killed N.Y. couple at Niagara Falls border crossing still a mystery 8 months later
A police investigation into the crash and explosion that killed two people in a high-powered luxury car at a Niagara Falls border crossing last year has concluded with the crash's cause still a mystery, authorities said.
-
10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama
Ten migrants drowned trying to cross a rushing river in Panama’s Darien Gap that borders Colombia, Panamanian authorities said Wednesday.
-
Republican leaders urge colleagues to steer clear of racist and sexist attacks on Harris
Republican leaders are warning party members against using overtly racist and sexist attacks against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, as they and former U.S. president Donald Trump's campaign scramble to adjust to the reality of a new Democratic rival less than four months before Election Day.
-
Man who attacked author Salman Rushdie charged with supporting terrorist group
A man who severely injured author Salman Rushdie in a frenzied knife attack in western New York faces a new charge that he supported a terrorist group.
Feds were warned about setting 'significant precedent' with Ukraine visa program
Court documents show federal immigration officials warned that the government risked undermining the temporary immigration system with the design of the emergency visa program for war-displaced Ukrainians.
-
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.
EXCLUSIVE Metro Vancouver hospital turned away patients at emergency department
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital’s emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Metro Vancouver acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
-
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigating after parasite found in P.E.I. oysters
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a 'worrisome' parasite has been confirmed in at least one area on Prince Edward Island and samples from several oyster farms have been sent for testing.
Crowdstrike blames update, bad data for global tech outage
Crowdstrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.
-
Sharks in Brazil test positive for cocaine, say scientists
Sharks living off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, according to new research, the first time that the drug has been detected in free-ranging sharks.
-
Meta takes down thousands of Facebook accounts running sextortion scams from Nigeria
Meta says it has taken down about 63,000 Facebook accounts in Nigeria that were engaging in financial sextortion scams — along with groups and pages that were trying to organize, recruit and train new scammers.
Celine Dion at the Olympics? Singer in Paris 'not a coincidence'
Céline Dion's presence in Paris a few days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is 'not a coincidence,' said French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.
-
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
-
'Wonderful eye for talented musicians': John Mayall, tireless and influential British blues pioneer, dies at 90
John Mayall, the British blues musician whose influential band the Bluesbreakers was a training ground for Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood and many other superstars, has died. He was 90.
Spirit suppliers double down in fight with LCBO, seek court review of 'contradictory pricing policies'
A day after LCBO stores reopened following a two-week strike, the provincial liquor distributor is now facing legal action from some of the biggest distillers in Canada, over what they call 'contradictory pricing policies.'
-
Privacy commissioner probing customers' claims they can't delete PC Optimum accounts
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has opened an investigation into allegations that some Loblaw customers have been unable to delete their PC Optimum accounts.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
-
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls over in crash on Chicago highway
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
-
Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
-
These athletes have been named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers
Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.
-
Russian man is among those arrested in plots targeting Paris Olympics
French authorities have foiled several plots to disrupt the 2024 Olympics, including arresting a Russian man in one of them, officials said Wednesday, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
-
Issued a traffic ticket? The City of Toronto urges caution over third-party payment companies
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
-
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls over in crash on Chicago highway
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands after car totalled in hit-and-run
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
'It looks scary, but they're harmless': Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Social media prank could lead to charges after teens allegedly damage homes
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
Benefit concert to be held for N.B. teen badly injured in 'freak accident'
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Here's what happens to rejected Halifax bridge coins
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
-
Wildfire team focuses on containment line around destructive B.C. wildfire
British Columbia's wildfire service is working to create containment lines around an "aggressive" blaze that has already destroyed at least six homes.
Toronto under severe thunderstorm watch, downpours of 50 mm per hour possible
Toronto and much of the surrounding area are under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday.
-
These athletes have been named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers
Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
-
Central Alberta couple wins $5M on Lotto 6-49
A central Alberta couple has won $5 million on Lotto 6-49.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa, eastern Ontario could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain as storms move through the area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for an area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall and the Ottawa Valley, including Ottawa. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Prescott-Russell, but was lifted just before 2 p.m.
Hamilton woman facing charges after confrontation with demonstrators: Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service says a 65-year-old Hamilton, Ont. woman is facing criminal charges after an alleged confrontation with demonstrators in Ottawa last weekend.
-
Meet eastern Ontario's newest millionaires
Kelly and Daniel Veilleux of Wendover won $2.5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on July 3. The couple had one of two winning tickets to share the $5 million prize.
Tornado warning issued west of Montreal
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for Lachute, Que. as thunderstorms are set to roll in through southwestern Quebec.
-
Environmental activists disrupt access to Montreal-Trudeau Airport
Environmental activists calling for an end to all new fossil fuel projects are disrupting access to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.
-
Here's what to expect at Montreal Pride 2024
Montreal is days away from celebrating all things pride and organizers say this year's parade is set to welcome a record-breaking number of people for the marquee event.
Stan Bowman named Edmonton Oilers general manager
Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is the Edmonton Oilers' new general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations, the team announced Wednesday morning.
-
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
-
Premier says fine-tuning needed for alert system after miscommunicated Jasper evacuation timing
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
Sentencing hearing begins for N.S. youth accused in school stabbing that injured two
A sentencing hearing began Wednesday for the youth charged in a knife attack at a Halifax-area high school in March 2023.
-
'There's nothing left of it': Fire destroys truck dealing company in Petitcodiac, N.B.
The owners of a full-service, regional trucking company in Petitcodiac, N.B, say support is pouring in after an hours-long fire destroyed their building.
-
Risk and timing of thunderstorms in the Maritimes on Thursday
Showers along with a risk of thunderstorms will return to the Maritimes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
-
Sentencing date set for Jeremy Skibicki
A sentencing date has been set for a Manitoba serial killer.
-
Mayes out of mayor's inner circle following shuffle
Mayor Scott Gillingham has shuffled his inner circle.
Increased police presence reported in Alida, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting an increased police presence in the village of Alida.
-
Cases of Dutch Elm disease confirmed in Regina, city reports
Crews working with the City of Regina will be removing several trees in the Cathedral area due to an outbreak of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).
-
Swimmer happy to represent Parkland region in Sask. Summer Games
More than 1,800 athletes and coaches will be in the border City of Lloydminster this week to compete in the bi-yearly Saskatchewan Summer Games.
Ontario starting consultations on adding lice, insomnia and more to list of ailments patients can get treatment for at pharmacies
The Ontario government says it is starting consultations on adding 14 more common ailments to the list of health issues that Ontarians can get treatment for at a pharmacy.
-
Twelve whooping cough cases confirmed in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit has identified at least 12 confirmed cases of pertussis in Brantford-Brant.
-
Stanley Cup arrives in Six Nations
Hockey fans in Six Nations of the Grand River are getting a chance to meet a hometown hero and get up close and personal with the Stanley Cup.
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
Saskatoon police say woman pulled a knife when confronted about theft
A 25-year-old Saskatoon woman faces armed robbery charges after police say she brandished a knife when confronted by staff members at an Idylwyld Drive business on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon police arrest two teens for robbing a lemonade stand
Saskatoon police have arrested two teenage boys after they robbed a seven-year-old girl's lemonade stand.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
-
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
-
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Vigil to be held for 17-year-old victim of intimate partner violence
On July 16, emergency responders were called to a domestic disturbance on Wellesley Crescent after two people were stabbed by a man.
-
Interest rate cut offers relief and hope for some Londoners
Today's rate cut by the Bank of Canada has perked the ears of some Londoners looking to enter the real estate market.
-
Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
House under construction significantly damaged in suspected arson, suspects wanted
Provincial police are investigating a suspected arson involving three suspects after a house fire in Adjala-Tosorontio.
-
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts chilly fall across Simcoe County
We may be in the dog days of summer, but according to the latest forecast from the Old Farmers' Almanac, chilly weather is right around the corner for Simcoe County and surrounding areas.
-
Female allegedly assaulted in moving vehicle by suspect with brass knuckles
Police in Owen Sound arrested two people following an alleged assault in a moving vehicle that sent one individual to the hospital.
Matthew House in need of skilled trades volunteers
Matthew House in Windsor Is looking for financial and sweat equity support to help with some recent renovations.
-
CKPS warns of illegality surrounding magic mushrooms
Chatham-Kent Police Service is reminding the public about the illegality of magic mushrooms after a new business opened in the region.
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial back on witness stand for third day
One of two men charged with conspiring to murder RCMP officers at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade two years ago will return to the witness stand for a third straight day.
-
Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
-
'Looked awesome': Accused in murder-conspiracy trial says unaware gun prohibited
One of two men charged with conspiring to murder RCMP officers at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade two years ago testified Tuesday he wasn't aware that the custom-made rifle he had purchased was a prohibited weapon.
Ontario sends 100 Fire Rangers to fight B.C. wildfires
Responding to a call for help from B.C., Ontario sent 100 fire rangers Monday to help battle hundreds of out-of-control wildfires burning on the West Coast.
-
Chrysler hybrid minivan no longer allowed on ferries due to safety recall
If you have summer plans to board a ferry to Manitoulin or Pelee Island, you may want to check to see if there are any safety recalls on your vehicle as some are not allowed this year.
-
Meet the ruffe, aggressive fish causing concern in the St. Marys River
A small, aggressive fish, called the Eurasian ruffe is causing some concern in northeastern Ontario due to its ability to muscle in on native fish in the territory, the Invasive Species Centre says.
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.