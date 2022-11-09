Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to take questions in rare media availability

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be holding a rare media availability in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Since he was elected as the Official Opposition leader on Sept. 10, Poilievre has rarely taken mainstream reporters' questions, opting instead to largely use social media to get his message out.

His last scheduled press conference on Parliament Hill was on Sept. 13, and ended abruptly after a heated exchange with a reporter who was pushing Poilievre to answer questions.

Scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET