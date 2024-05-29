Politics

    • Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing plan defeated in House of Commons

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.

    Poilievre introduced the bill in September and touted it as the Conservative plan to tackle the country's housing crisis.

    Poilievre's focus on housing affordability has helped grow his party's support in public opinion polls, earning the Conservatives a sizeable lead over the Liberals.

    The bill's central proposal was to require cities to increase home building by 15 per cent each year to receive their usual infrastructure spending.

    Cities that failed to meet that target would have sees a decrease in the federal dollars they received, while those that exceeded it would have gotten additional money.

    The bill was defeated 203 to 117 in a second-reading vote.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News