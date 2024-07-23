World

    • Biden tests negative for COVID-19, to speak Wednesday about his decision to drop re-election bid

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware -

    U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

    Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

     

    The president departed Delaware shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, after nearly a week of isolating at his Rehoboth Beach home after his second bout with COVID-19. Biden is now testing negative for the virus and his symptoms have resolved, according to a letter from his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, released Tuesday.

    Holding a blue paper mask, he told reporters that “I am feeling well” but did not answer other questions, such as whether Vice-President Kamala Harris can defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

    Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

