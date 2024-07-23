World

    • Bob Menendez will resign his U.S. Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say

    Sen. Bob Menendez is pictured leaving Manhattan federal court on July 16, 2024. (Adam Gray / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Sen. Bob Menendez is pictured leaving Manhattan federal court on July 16, 2024. (Adam Gray / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey will resign his seat effective Aug. 20, according to multiple sources familiar with the plan.

    In July, Menendez was convicted of 16 counts — including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent — for his role in a yearslong bribery scheme.

    Tuesday’s developments mark a major moment in the New Jersey senator’s dramatic political downfall and will bring an end to his scandal-plagued tenure in the Senate. Menendez had faced mounting pressure from within his own party to resign or face the threat of expulsion from the Senate.

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has been among those calling for Menendez to resign, has previously said that he will make a temporary appointment to the seat if a vacancy arises. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are set to face off in the November general election for the seat. Menendez, who had been up for re-election this year, had previously filed to run as an independent. Menendez did not immediately say whether he still intends to run as an independent.

    Menendez, who faces sentencing on Oct. 29, has maintained he never violated his public oath and has said he has never been anything “but a patriot of my country and for my country.”

    “Obviously, I’m deeply, deeply disappointed by the jury’s decision,” Menendez told reporters outside the courtroom after he was found guilty. “I have every faith that the law and the facts did not sustain that decision and that we will be successful upon appeal.”

    In the aftermath of the conviction, calls for Menendez to resign grew louder, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer among the voices on Capitol Hill urging the senator to step down.

    “In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer said in a statement.

    Menendez stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last year, but had long rejected calls to resign his U.S. Senate seat.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News