Sports

    • Canada women's basketball team win 77-74 over Australia in pre-Olympic game

    Kayla Alexander had 21 points and six rebounds as Canada's women's basketball team continued its preparations for the Paris Olympics with a 77-74 won over No. 3 Australia on Tuesday.

    Natalie Achonwa added 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and six rebounds for No. 5 Canada, while Bridget Carleton chipped in with 10 points.

    Jade Melbourne led Australia with a game-high 23 points.

    The two teams will meet again on Aug. 1 in preliminary-round play at the Paris Games.

    Canada improved to 1-2 in pre-Olympic play and played its first game with WNBA players Carleton, Aaliyah Edwards and Kia Nurse in the lineup.

    The Canadians finish their tune-up Wednesday against Spain in Segovia before opening Olympic play July 29 against host France. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024

