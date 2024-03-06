Politics

    • Company at heart of ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    GC Strategies, the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app, has been banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements.

    The move is in addition to a November 2023 decision by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) to suspend GC Strategies Inc. from participating in PSPC procurement processes.

    "PSPC has suspended the security status of GC Strategies Inc. The suspension precludes GC Strategies Inc. from participating in all federal procurements with security requirements," according to a statement Wednesday from the department.

    "The suspensions are in place until further notice." 

    This is a breaking news story, more to come... 

