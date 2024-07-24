Sports

    • Olympians depart Toronto airport to compete at 2024 Paris Games

    14-year old Canadian Olympic athlete in skateboarding, Fay DeFazio Ebert, skates down to board the plane headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics, in Toronto on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press) 14-year old Canadian Olympic athlete in skateboarding, Fay DeFazio Ebert, skates down to board the plane headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics, in Toronto on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press)
    Canadian Olympians were given a hero’s send-off at Toronto's Pearson Airport as they departed for the Paris Games on Wednesday night. 

    Twenty-five athletes and Team Canada supporting staff were cheered on by passengers and airport staff and as they boarded their flight to Paris. 

    The small contingent departing Toronto comprised athletes who will represent Canada in skateboarding, artistic swimming, taekwondo and breaking. 

    Among the group was first-time Olympian Philip Kim, a 27-year-old from Vancouver who will contend in the inaugural breaking competition.

    The group will join other members of Team Canada for the opening ceremonies on Friday.

    The Paris Olympics end with the closing ceremonies on Aug. 11.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

