Trump switches focus to Harris at first rally since Biden's exit from 2024 race

DEVELOPING Jasper updates: Wildfire reaches southern outskirts of townsite
One of two wildfires threatening the townsite in Jasper National Park has reached the southern outskirts of the Alberta Rockies community.
Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines Wednesday against his likely new opponent, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he called his "new victim to defeat" and accused of deceiving the public about President Joe Biden 's ability to run for a second term.
The rally in Charlotte, North Carolina marked his first public campaign event since Biden dropped out of the 2024 matchup and Harris became the Democrats' likely nominee.
"So now we have a new victim to defeat: Lyin' Kamala Harris," Trump said, labeling her "the most incompetent and far left vice president in American history."
Trump called her a "radical left lunatic" and called her "crazy" for her positions on abortion and on immigration. He also mispronounced her first name repeatedly.
Harris is expected to make abortion a key part of her campaign, looking to present herself to voters as someone who will fight against abortion restrictions. Earlier this week, she said she "trusts women to make decisions about their own bodies."
The former president's stop in North Carolina shows he's concerned about keeping the state in his column this November, even as his team reaches for wins in traditionally Democratic-leaning states like Minnesota, which Trump is set to visit on Saturday.
Trump has ramped up his criticism of the vice president since Biden's abrupt departure, calling Harris "the same as Biden but much more radical."
He blamed her for what he portrays as the Biden administration's failures, particularly security along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Wednesday, the speakers who appeared on stage before the Republican nominee attacked Harris' record on the border, highlighting she was tasked with leading a White House effort to tackle migration issues. Harris' name was met with boos several times during the speeches.
"She was assigned that, she was given that task, and she failed," said Brandon Judd, former president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents agents.
Trump also accused her of being just as responsible for Biden's policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, which saw illegal crossing arrests reach record highs at the end of 2023 and repeated his pledge to conduct mass deportations with the help of local police.
"Kamala's deadly destruction of America's borders is completely and totally disqualifying. She shouldn't be allowed to run for president with what she's done," Trump told supporters.
Trump has hedged on plans for an expected debate with Harris, first saying that he wanted Fox News, not ABC, to host the matchup he had originally scheduled for September with Biden. On Tuesday, Trump appeared to tweak that message again, saying on a call with reporters that he'd like to debate Harris "more than once" but not committing to appearing at the debate currently on the books and saying he'd only agreed to debate Biden twice, not Harris.
Harris, meanwhile, spent Wednesday in Indiana, telling members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta that "we are not playing around" and asked for their help in electing her president in November, an election she characterized as "a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future, the other focused on the past."
Voters in Indiana haven't backed a Democratic presidential candidate in nearly 16 years. But Harris, a woman of Black and South Asian descent, was speaking to a group already excited by her historic status as the likely Democratic nominee and one that her campaign hopes can expand its coalition.
Quietly, Republicans have spoken about how subbing Harris in for Biden nullifies a portion of their party's argument in favour of Trump's vitality and vigor.
At 81, Biden would have been the oldest presidential nominee heading into a general election. Now, the 78-year-old Trump occupies that slot. Harris, 59, has launched a campaign that at least in some corners appears to be stoking interest among the younger voters who could be key in deciding an anticipated close general election.
North Carolina is a state Trump carried in both his previous campaigns but by less than 1.5 percentage points over Biden in 2020, the closest margin of any state Trump won. Trump stumped heavily in North Carolina even as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on, while Biden largely kept off the physical campaign trail and did not personally visit the state in the last 16 days of the election.
Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte -- the state's biggest city -- was also the scene of Trump's narrowest margin of victory in North Carolina's GOP primary, edging out Nikki Haley by fewer than 8 percentage points.
This year, Trump had planned to hold his first rally since the start of his hush money trial in Fayetteville, but that event was called off due to inclement weather. Trump called in from his private plane instead.
Democrats also have been working to win North Carolina, where the party's most recent presidential win was Barack Obama's 2008 victory, despite recent GOP dominance.
Biden held a campaign event in Raleigh the day after his disastrous June debate with Trump. While he was much more forceful in that appearance than he was on the debate stage, it did not help much to quell the growing concern from members of his party about his ability to win the White House again.
With Harris now poised to take his spot, she may again be turning to North Carolina for some political help: the state's Gov. Roy Cooper is among the Democrats that Harris' campaign is vetting for a possible pick as her vice presidential running mate.
Cooper is term limited and cannot seek reelection. The highly competitive race to replace him pits Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein against Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a staunch Trump supporter who is North Carolina's first Black major party nominee for governor.
Trump's Charlotte event is his second campaign rally since a July 13 assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Days later, Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination and gave a speech at the Republican National Convention, where his ear -- injured in the shooting -- was bandaged.
Wednesday's rally also is the first since the resignation of Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, who said she took "full responsibility for the security lapse" that led to a gunman being able to get so close to Trump at the outdoor event in Pennsylvania.
The Charlotte rally, like the one over the weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be held in an indoor arena.
------
Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
One of two wildfires threatening the townsite in Jasper National Park has reached the southern outskirts of the Alberta Rockies community.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
One of two wildfires threatening the townsite in Jasper National Park has reached the southern outskirts of the Alberta Rockies community.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
A British Columbia judge says trial delays for a man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl went beyond a "ceiling" set by the Supreme Court of Canada as he stayed the case more than two years after charges were laid.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Prosecutors are asking a Toronto court to sentence former fashion mogul Peter Nygard to 15 years behind bars.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, are now facing an internal affairs investigation, the Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged in a scathing speech to Congress on Wednesday to achieve 'total victory' against Hamas and criticized American opponents of the war in Gaza, taking a combative stance in a visit the Biden administration hopes can yield progress in negotiations to end the fighting.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta on Wednesday that 'we are not playing around' and asked for their help in electing her president in November.
Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines Wednesday against his likely new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he called his 'new victim to defeat' and accused of deceiving the public about U.S. President Joe Biden 's ability to run for a second term.
A judge says controversial social media personality Andrew Tate 's defamation lawsuit against a Florida woman who accused him of imprisoning her in Romania can move forward, but he threw out Tate's allegations against her parents and some allegations against the woman.
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
The federal government has reached a $147-million settlement with a First Nation in British Columbia over a dispute about water rights that dates back to the late 1800s.
The ethics commissioner says the former chair of a foundation responsible for doling out federal funds for sustainable technology projects failed to recuse herself from decisions that benefited organizations to which she had ties.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital's emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Vancouver-area acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
Meta says it has taken down about 63,000 Facebook accounts in Nigeria that were engaging in financial sextortion scams — along with groups and pages that were trying to organize, recruit and train new scammers.
CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.
Sharks living off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, according to new research, the first time that the drug has been detected in free-ranging sharks.
Comic-Con International, the comic book and pop culture extravaganza, is kicking off in San Diego. The convention, which draws over 130,000 fans annually, opens for a preview night Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Celine Dion's presence in Paris a few days ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony is 'not a coincidence,' the French government says.
If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.
Customers on social media have been furious with Chipotle for allegedly skimping on its burrito bowl portions this year. Now, the fast-casual chain’s CEO said the company is making changes.
The cost of a new house was slightly cheaper in June compared to May, according to Statistics Canada. Prices dropped 0.2 per cent month-over-month, which is the first time in 2024 that new houses have sold for cheaper than the month prior.
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
The party of the century was held Tuesday in Wilmot, N.S., as the community gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Tom Franklin.
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
Israel's national anthem was loudly jeered before its soccer team kicked off play at the Paris Olympics against Mali on Wednesday night.
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
UEFA ordered seven national soccer federations to pay fines totaling 230,000 euros ($250,000) on Wednesday for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship games.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
Environment Canada has recorded a whopping 80,007 lightning flashes in British Columbia from Sunday through Tuesday, and the count continues on Wednesday for what could be a record-breaking stretch.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
A rape crisis centre in Vancouver is calling on B.C.'s leaders to drastically change how the judicial system handles threats of violence against women, pointing to a recent murder as a consequence of the province’s inaction.
The day after the doors of the Ontario Science Centre closed to the public on the grounds that its roof was failing and unsafe, the centre’s management made an exception to allow a wedding and reception on its grounds.
Thunderstorms rolled through Toronto Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and causing flash flooding on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), Lake Shore Boulevard and some downtown subway stations.
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
A new fire was reported to be burning in Banff National Park late Wednesday afternoon.
One of two wildfires threatening the townsite in Jasper National Park has reached the southern outskirts of the Alberta Rockies community.
For the second time in two months, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate.
A series of weather watches were issued across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, as severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
The Olympics begin Friday, but it's been an embarrassing debut for the Canada’s women's soccer team who are now embroiled in a major scandal.
With the dark cloud of higher interest rates looming overhead, many small, local construction companies have been waiting for interest rates to drop before taking on risk and kickstarting projects in and around the capital.
Maude Charron will carry the Canadian flag during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The athlete from Rimouski will also be defending her Olympic gold medal in weightlifting.
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Montreal's transit authority said a water main break disrupted service on part of the metro's orange line during the afternoon commute Wednesday.
One of two wildfires threatening the townsite in Jasper National Park has reached the southern outskirts of the Alberta Rockies community.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
An Edmonton woman has been charged in a dog attack that killed an 11-year-old boy earlier this year.
Showers along with a risk of thunderstorms will return to the Maritimes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
A judge has ruled that a stash of cryptocurrency belonging to a convicted Nova Scotia murderer means he won't be receiving free legal aid for an appeal.
Two people are facing drug smuggling-related charges after border officers seized 140 pounds of suspected cannabis at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
A saving grace for a dwindling Winnipeg church has come in the form of Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman and Juno-award-winning folk duo The Brothers Landreth.
Residents in Regina and Moose Jaw will soon have better tasting water.
With Regina facing another round of hot temperatures, in addition to smoke lingering in the air, it is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness.
Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre is asking for the community’s help to fundraise $500,000 for a new facility.
A Cambridge woman explains why she blames the GRCA for a flood that damaged her home and forced her family to flee in a canoe.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.
Some people living in the City of Waterloo may be having trouble with their water.
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
As people get out and enjoy the many lakes in our province this summer, those who take care of the waterways are warning about dangerous invasive species that’s a growing threat in Saskatchewan.
A seven-year-old Saskatoon girl is dealing with the aftermath from her lemonade stand being robbed by two teenage boys on Monday.
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
With soccer growing in popularity in Sudbury, some with experience in the sport are with confusion and disappointment to the recent news out of the Olympics.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot, who will be honoured with a vigil on Wednesday night, had allegedly previously been attacked by her partner, residing in the same home where she later received fatal injuries.
Nobody likes a loud and aggressive driver – but one such driver caught the attention of the wrong police officer when they revved their engine at a red light in Mitchell in early July.
On Tuesday, a majority of council rejected a recommendation by the Civic Works Committee that would have reduced speed limits by 10 km/hr in school zones along arterial roads during periods when students are usually present.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Barrie police are using a utility vehicle along the city's waterfront this summer to help officers get to challenging locations and increase their presence throughout the busy area.
The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, as those looking to renew or buy a mortgage watched closely.
The residents of Spago Crescent in South Windsor are open to change.
This weekend, the town of Amherstburg will be a car-lover's dreamland come true.
Politicians came together at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its deck connection.
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three sexual assaults by strangers that were reported in the past week, though there is no indication the attacks are connected.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
A wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island continued to spread Wednesday as the provincial wildfire service assigned more resources to try to contain the blaze.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
To break down barriers, an adaptive water skiing clinic was held for those with mental and physical disabilities on Tuesday evening...
In a heated courtroom exchange, a man accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 Coutts, Alta., blockade rejected accusations he and others brought weapons and body armour to the barricade to start a war.
A family dispute erupted in Elliot Lake on Tuesday afternoon, ending with a damaged vehicle in a driveway and impaired driving charges.
Responding to a call for help from B.C., Ontario sent 100 fire rangers Monday to help battle hundreds of out-of-control wildfires burning on the West Coast.
If you have summer plans to board a ferry to Manitoulin or Pelee Island, you may want to check to see if there are any safety recalls on your vehicle as some are not allowed this year.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.