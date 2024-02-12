'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a "glaring disregard" for basic management practices.
Ultimately, Canadians "paid too much for this application," according to Auditor General Karen Hogan.
In a new performance audit tabled on Monday, Auditor General Karen Hogan points to failures by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) in connection to their work on the COVID-19-era traveller contact application.
The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million—more than the previously estimated $54 million—but cautions that the true cost was "impossible" to calculate because of CBSA's "poor financial record keeping."
Hogan told the House Public Accounts Committee that, while assessing the application, she came across the worst bookkeeping she's seen in years.
"I am deeply concerned by what this audit didn't find," Hogan testified. "We didn’t find records to accurately show how much was spent on what, who did the work, or how and why contracting decisions were made. And that paper trail should have existed."
Hogan issued eight overarching recommendations for reform, including one calling on implicated federal departments and agencies to improve their fiscal management, fully document interactions with contractors, and attach clear deliverables to contracts awarded.
"The lack of information to support ArriveCan spending and decisions has compromised accountability," Hogan said. "Public servants must always be transparent and accountable to Canadians for their use of public funds. … Many questions that parliamentarians and Canadians are asking cannot be answered."
The deep dive into the Canadian border application comes amid years of scrutiny by parliamentarians, and a series of news stories about the cost of the app, and the contracts awarded to build and maintain it.
"As a result of the many gaps and weaknesses we found in the project's design, oversight, and accountability, it did not deliver the best value for taxpayer dollars spent," reads the 30-page report.
Hogan's office confirmed it would be embarking on this audit last March, after opposition parties teamed up in late 2022 to pass a motion calling for a probe into all aspects of the app, including payments, contracts and sub-contracts.
In examining the paperwork connected to the border app, Hogan's team of investigators found that CBSA heavily relied on external help which increased cost.
The agency also poorly managed contracts, and left "essential information," such as deliverables and qualifications, out of them. This extended to the border agency paying invoices that contained few, if any details about the work completed.
Further findings about the government's ill-managed border app, according to the auditor general, include:
- Of the contractors examined, 18 per cent of invoices submitted did not provide enough information to determine whether their expenses related to ArriveCan or another IT project
- Between April 2020 and October 2022, CBSA released 177 versions of ArriveCan "with often little to no documentation of testing," including the June 2022 update that saw 10,000 travellers wrongly receive instructions to quarantine
- The average per diem cost for the app to be worked on by external contractors was $1,090, whereas the average daily cost for equivalent IT positions within the federal government was $675
- Of the overall estimated cost, $53.3 million went towards the app's pandemic-response health component while $6.2 million went towards CBSA adding the digitized customs and immigration declaration form
"Practices to manage ArriveCAN were missing at the most basic levels," reads the report.
Audit backs up other reports
In January, after Canada's procurement ombudsman Alexander Jeglic sifted through the ArriveCan contracts, he sounded the alarm about irregular contracting, including subcontractors who never actually did work on the app.
Hogan's report backs this up, finding little documentation to support "how and why" the small consulting firm "GC Strategies" was awarded the initial ArriveCAN contract. The audit also found evidence that the group "was involved in setting the requirements" that CBSA used, to tender a competitive contract.
The audit could not find any evidence that CBSA considered a proposal or any similar document from GC Strategies for its non-competitive contract and the agency's IT department "did support the selection of GC Strategies with a sound justification."
It has been reported that GC Strategies then went on to subcontract other companies to work on the app, while keeping a commission. According to Hogan's report, after reviewing all available records, her team could not determine which agency official made the final decision to select GC Strategies.
“We found that in May 2022, the agency replaced the three non competitive contracts held by GC Strategies, which had been issued quickly and urgently, with a competitive contract. This new contract, valued at $25 million, was also awarded to GC Strategies, as it was the only contractor to submit a proposal," reads the report.
"In our view, flaws in the competitive processes to award further ArriveCAN contracts raised significant concerns that the process did not result in the best value for money."
Moreover, Hogan's report found "no evidence" to indicate CBSA employees complied with the agency's code of conduct, by "disclosing that they had been invited to dinners and other activities by contractors."
COVID-era app evolved
Introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, ArriveCan became mandatory as a way to screen inbound travellers to Canada for their travel and health-related information, including vaccination status.
After months of defending the at-times glitchy application, and insisting it was a "critical tool" despite pressure from the travel industry and opposition MPs to scrap it, the federal government made the use of ArriveCan optional when it lifted a range of COVID-19 restrictions in October 2022.
Hogan's report notes that the government's decision to continue relying on external resources to keep the app alive beyond the initial pandemic period, "increased costs and brings into question the value achieved for money spent."
Other probes continue
Taking place parallel to Hogan's probe, is a study by the House of Commons Government Operations and Estimates Committee. That panel of MPs recently suspended its hearings into the app after reading a preliminary internal CBSA contracting conduct report.
Amid an uproar from the Conservatives who called it a cover-up, Liberal, Bloc, and NDP MPs said their pause was out of concern that further public disclosure related to the secret report's findings could compromise ongoing investigations.
A year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tasked Canada's clerk of the Privy Council with looking into what he's said appeared to be "highly illogical and inefficient" practices surrounding the app's contracting.
Further, as it has previously been reported and Hogan's report confirms, matters related to "certain employees and contractors" have been referred to the RCMP.
According to the report, CBSA, PHAC, and PSPC have agreed with all of Hogan's calls for reform, and have put a series of timelines on fulfilling various action items.
Hogan will be holding a press conference to further discuss her findings on Monday afternoon. It is also expected that the government and opposition parties will react to the report in the coming hours.
This is a developing story, check back for updates…
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
Hamilton police release new details in search for son who allegedly murdered father in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Hamilton police released new details about the 22-year-old son wanted in connection with the murder of his father on Saturday night.
Insurance premiums likely to be higher for EVs, report shows
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
'A Canada thing': Popular menu hack convinces A&W to offer South Asian-style sandwich
On Monday, that Canada-wide status was truly solidified when A&W Canada launched the spicy piri piri potato buddy from coast to coast.
2 people missing after falling through Charleston Lake ice in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say the search continued on Monday for two people missing after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas during Sunday services
A woman’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch was unclear Monday, a day after the shooting sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services.
Egypt is threatening to void its decades-old peace treaty with Israel. What does that mean?
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to send Israeli troops into Rafah, a city in Gaza on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian government is threatening to void a decades-old peace treaty.
Nor'easter forecast to pass south of N.S. Tuesday into Wednesday, bring up to 30 cm of snow
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
Shoppers turn to 'imperfect produce' as grocery prices rise
With prices soaring and budgets stretched, consumers are turning increasingly to so-called imperfect food to save on produce that a fresh crop of online grocers says is just as tasty — if a little gnarled.
With hate crimes at record high, study looks at broader Canadian impact
People who live in Canadian cities that have high rates of hate crimes were less likely to report positive physical and mental health compared with those in other parts of the country, according to Statistics Canada.
Hamilton police release new details in search for son who allegedly murdered father in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Hamilton police released new details about the 22-year-old son wanted in connection with the murder of his father on Saturday night.
Quebec cold case murder suspect chooses not to testify or present defence: lawyers
Lawyers for a Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago will not present a defence.
Egypt is threatening to void its decades-old peace treaty with Israel. What does that mean?
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to send Israeli troops into Rafah, a city in Gaza on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian government is threatening to void a decades-old peace treaty.
Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians
The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
Yemen's Houthi rebels fire missiles at ship bound for Iran, their main supporter
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired two missiles at a ship bound for a port in Iran on Monday, causing minor damage but no injuries to its crew, authorities said.
Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case
Former President Donald Trump arrived Monday morning at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents.
Will Biden and Trump face one another in presidential debates? There's no commitment yet
Biden's reelection campaign has repeatedly declined to commit to joining debates with Trump, his likely opponent in the November general election.
Trudeau's Liberals 'not pulling the fire alarm' on NDP deal, health minister says
Health Minister Mark Holland says he has 'every confidence' his government can deliver pharmacare legislation by the promised March 1 deadline, and that the Liberals are 'not pulling the fire alarm' on their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP over the issue.
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
'Risk factors': Study suggests severe menopausal symptoms linked to dementia
A University of Calgary study suggests that severe symptoms of menopause can act as early warning signs for dementia.
Dispute among Alberta physicians now in second year, draws new counter-allegations
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
'It is just stupid': Tech experts voice concern over drivers using mixed reality headsets
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
More Canadians using AI tools, despite 'deep-rooted' fears about the tech: poll
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden return to Earth, ending private space station trip
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Taylor Swift chugs beer, cuddles Blake Lively and gets mobbed as Chiefs beat 49ers in the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift was smothered by her celebrity suite-mates at Allegiant Stadium when her significant other Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs clinched an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Dunkin' is adding Ben Affleck's go-to coffee order on its menu
A career in music isn’t in Ben Affleck’s future, but at least his go-to drink at his favourite coffee chain — Dunkin’ — is getting easier to order.
Montreal company lights up the crowd at the Super Bowl
When 60,000 people cheered in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night during the Super Bowl, the wearable lights on each spectator made everyone part of the show.
CPA Canada cuts 20 per cent of workforce ahead of split with Ontario and Quebec
Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada is cutting 20 per cent of its workforce ahead of a move by provincial oversight bodies in Ontario and Quebec to split from the national organization.
WestJet could face costly delivery delays due to panel blowout on Boeing plane
The fallout from a mid-flight panel blowout on a Boeing Co.-made 737 Max plane last month has reached Canada, as WestJet confronts indefinite delays on dozens of aircraft deliveries.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
How to defend against food poisoning at your Super Bowl party
When gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.
Here's how to beat the hype and overcome loneliness on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that haters call "forced," commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This year, the day of romance that has grown into a celebration of all-around love and friendship is the first since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last spring declaring loneliness and isolation an "epidemic" with dire consequences.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday.
Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game -- it all came together at the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:
UNB men's hockey team wins 30 consecutive games for perfect regular season
The University of New Brunswick Reds men's hockey team capped off a perfect regular season over the weekend with a resounding win over the University of Prince Edward Island.
Insurance premiums likely to be higher for EVs, report shows
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Ottawa OPP stop two drivers on Highway 417 going up to 170 km/h
Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Highway 417 Saturday night.