ArriveCan investigation: GC Strategies had dozens of government contracts. Now, it's not eligible for any
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. Now, it's no longer eligible for more.
In a statement to CTV News late Thursday, PSPC spokesperson Michèle LaRose said all of these contracts have either expired or have been suspended. However, the nearly $60-million figure does not include contracts awarded the small company by other government departments and agencies.
PSPC says ongoing reviews allowed the department to confirm there are a small number of "lower-value" contracts outside of PSPC’s contracting authority, the total of which is estimated to be around $50,000.
“PSPC is informing those departments of our concerns and actions so they may take appropriate action within their authorities,” said LaRose in the statement.
GC Strategies is also no longer eligible to participate in PSPC and Government of Canada tenders, according to the statement.
This revelation about the contracts from the federal government comes a day after LaPresse reported that since 2015, GC Strategies Inc. had been awarded 140 contracts by the Liberal government worth a total of $258 million.
The department told CTV News that it cannot confirm that figure.
Scrutiny on the company's connections to the current government has heightened in recent days, after Auditor General Karen Hogan released a damning report about the government's management and contracting practices related to the ArriveCan app.
Central to the report were red flags about a non-competitive process that saw an initial contract granted to GC Strategies as well as related alleged mismanagement and misconduct by border agency employees, that saw the cost of the app balloon to an estimated $60 million.
"I am deeply concerned by what this audit didn't find," Hogan testified before the House Public Accounts Committee earlier this week.
Hogan's report also confirmed previous reports that matters related to "certain employees and contractors" had been referred to the RCMP, to examine potential criminality.
In light of the latest, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wrote to the RCMP this week to request an expansion of its investigation.
In an email to CTV News, the RCMP confirmed "it is investigating a matter referred from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that is based on allegations brought to their attention by Botler AI," a firm that according to The Globe and Mail did not work on ArriveCan but raised flags about related contracting practices.
The federal police force also said it was "aware" of the Auditor General’s performance audit.
"The RCMP is assessing the available information, including the Auditor General's performance audit report and will take appropriate action," said RCMP Sgt. Kim Chamberland in a statement.
All week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pointed questions in the House of Commons about the app, with Poilievre demanding answers.
"WTF?" he asked, going on to clarify the acronym stood for, "Where's The Funds?"
In response Trudeau agreed the Auditor General “highlighted some very concerning questions that need to be answered.”
“That is why we are expecting and supporting all relevant authorities to follow up on this irregular contracting and perhaps breaking of the rules,” added Trudeau.
With files from CTV News' Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Canada, U.K., and U.S. 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation
Canada, Britain and the United States remain 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation and other actions aimed at undermining democracies and human rights globally, the three Western countries said in a joint statement.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Kansas City tries to recover after mass shooting at Super Bowl celebration
As Kansas City tries to recover after the mass shooting that turned a Super Bowl celebration into chaos, police are working with juvenile prosecutors to determine what happens next with the two young people in custody.
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit by Mugler
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
ArriveCan investigation: GC Strategies had dozens of government contracts. Now, it's not eligible for any
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
Canada
-
Canada, U.K., and U.S. 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation
Canada, Britain and the United States remain 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation and other actions aimed at undermining democracies and human rights globally, the three Western countries said in a joint statement.
-
Vrbo apologizes for ad featuring beloved folk song that some found offensive, Newfoundland says
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
-
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Suspect in stabbing that killed two women, injured another to appear in Quebec court
Quebec provincial police say the suspect in a stabbing attack west of Montreal that left two women dead and a third injured is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
-
Canadian military wages annual war against avalanches in Rogers Pass
Thousands of people travel through the Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park every day and are likely unaware of the dangers around them.
World
-
Kansas City tries to recover after mass shooting at Super Bowl celebration
As Kansas City tries to recover after the mass shooting that turned a Super Bowl celebration into chaos, police are working with juvenile prosecutors to determine what happens next with the two young people in custody.
-
Canada, U.K., and U.S. 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation
Canada, Britain and the United States remain 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation and other actions aimed at undermining democracies and human rights globally, the three Western countries said in a joint statement.
-
Prince Harry says he jumped on a plane to London after learning of King Charles III's cancer
Prince Harry said Friday that he immediately arranged to go to London after his father, King Charles III, called to tell him he had cancer.
-
How will Prabowo Subianto, an ex-general who's never held elective office, lead Indonesia?
How Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's apparent new president, will govern remains uncertain after a campaign in which he made few concrete promises besides continuity with the popular outgoing president.
-
Biden warns Israel not to attack Rafah without plan to protect civilians
U.S. President Joe Biden has again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in Gazan city of Rafah without a 'credible and executable plan' to protect civilians.
-
German suspect in Madeleine McCann case goes on trial over unrelated sexual offence charges
A man who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann went on trial Friday over several unrelated sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
Politics
-
ArriveCan investigation: GC Strategies had dozens of government contracts. Now, it's not eligible for any
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
-
Trudeau downplays Liberal divisions on Israel-Hamas war, NDP calls for firmer stance
Diverse views in the Liberal party are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted Thursday as questions persisted about caucus discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
Health
-
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
-
How a new surveillance method is identifying more cases of Lyme disease in the U.S.
Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the United States, but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the significant spike in cases seen in 2022.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada, U.K., and U.S. 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation
Canada, Britain and the United States remain 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation and other actions aimed at undermining democracies and human rights globally, the three Western countries said in a joint statement.
-
Emotionally-triggering information online may be disinformation, CSE warns in new ads
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
-
OpenAI introduces new AI model that lets users create videos from text prompts
Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora which it claims can create 'realistic' and 'imaginative' 60-second videos from quick text prompts.
Entertainment
-
'Representing our ancestors:' Labrador designer wows at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
-
Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit by Mugler
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
-
Gwen Stefani says she has to relearn No Doubt songs ahead of ‘amazing’ Coachella reunion
Gwen Stefani has some studying to do ahead of the hotly anticipated No Doubt reunion at the Coachella music festival in April, admitting she needs a refresher on some of the band's classic songs.
Business
-
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
-
Air Canada chatbot decision a reminder of company liability: experts
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
-
When cutting expenses isn't enough: Experts weigh in on how to increase your income
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Lifestyle
-
Move over, plant-based beef: Hello, beef-infused rice
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
-
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
-
She arrived at JFK airport in 1971 and two men were waiting for her. Here's how she ended up married to one of them
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
Sports
-
She skated with her idols when she was 10. Now her hockey dreams have come true
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
-
Caitlin Clark of Iowa breaks NCAA women's career scoring record with 35-foot 3-pointer
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record, making a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.
-
Tiger Woods deals with back spasms in PGA Tour return
Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems.
Autos
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ford CEO says company will rethink where it builds vehicles after last year's autoworkers strike
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.