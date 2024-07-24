Business

    • Disneyland avoids what would have been its first strike in 40 years

    Disney employees rally outside the main entrance of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 2024, ahead of the strike authorization vote prior to a tentative deal being struck on Tuesday. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Disney employees rally outside the main entrance of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 2024, ahead of the strike authorization vote prior to a tentative deal being struck on Tuesday. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Disneyland has averted the possibility of the first employee strike in 40 years by reaching a tentative agreement with 14,000 workers on Tuesday.

    Approximately 9,500 of those employees whose contract had already expired voted Friday to authorize a strike, which had yet to be scheduled as planned negotiations continued early this week. The bargaining group of four unions, represents workers including ticket takers, candy makers, custodians, retail workers, and ride operators.

    After the tentative deal on Tuesday, Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said, “We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation.”

    “I’m excited, overwhelmed and beyond the moon,” said Cyn Carranza, a Disneyland resort employee.

    Union leaders said they will not release details of the tentative agreement until employees have the chance to review and vote on the contract next Monday.

    The bargaining committee said in a statement that they had reached this tentative agreement after four months of hard-fought negotiations: “We have shown Disney that we are the true magic makers of the park and today proves that when workers stand together for what they deserve, we win. We look forward to making our voices heard during the voting process to ratify this contract.”

    Biden says he ended re-election bid to unite party

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

