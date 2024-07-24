Disneyland avoids what would have been its first strike in 40 years

DEVELOPING Jasper updates: Wildfire reaches townsite
One of two wildfires threatening Jasper National Park has reached the townsite.
Disneyland has averted the possibility of the first employee strike in 40 years by reaching a tentative agreement with 14,000 workers on Tuesday.
Approximately 9,500 of those employees whose contract had already expired voted Friday to authorize a strike, which had yet to be scheduled as planned negotiations continued early this week. The bargaining group of four unions, represents workers including ticket takers, candy makers, custodians, retail workers, and ride operators.
After the tentative deal on Tuesday, Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said, “We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation.”
“I’m excited, overwhelmed and beyond the moon,” said Cyn Carranza, a Disneyland resort employee.
Union leaders said they will not release details of the tentative agreement until employees have the chance to review and vote on the contract next Monday.
The bargaining committee said in a statement that they had reached this tentative agreement after four months of hard-fought negotiations: “We have shown Disney that we are the true magic makers of the park and today proves that when workers stand together for what they deserve, we win. We look forward to making our voices heard during the voting process to ratify this contract.”
One of two wildfires threatening Jasper National Park has reached the townsite.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
One of two wildfires threatening Jasper National Park has reached the townsite.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
A British Columbia judge says trial delays for a man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl went beyond a "ceiling" set by the Supreme Court of Canada as he stayed the case more than two years after charges were laid.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Prosecutors are asking a Toronto court to sentence former fashion mogul Peter Nygard to 15 years behind bars.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers flying near Alaska Wednesday in what appears to be the first time the two countries have been intercepted while operating together.
Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, are now facing an internal affairs investigation, the Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged in a scathing speech to Congress on Wednesday to achieve 'total victory' against Hamas and criticized American opponents of the war in Gaza, taking a combative stance in a visit the Biden administration hopes can yield progress in negotiations to end the fighting.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta on Wednesday that 'we are not playing around' and asked for their help in electing her president in November.
Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines Wednesday against his likely new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he called his 'new victim to defeat' and accused of deceiving the public about U.S. President Joe Biden 's ability to run for a second term.
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
The federal government has reached a $147-million settlement with a First Nation in British Columbia over a dispute about water rights that dates back to the late 1800s.
The ethics commissioner says the former chair of a foundation responsible for doling out federal funds for sustainable technology projects failed to recuse herself from decisions that benefited organizations to which she had ties.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital's emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Vancouver-area acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
Meta says it has taken down about 63,000 Facebook accounts in Nigeria that were engaging in financial sextortion scams — along with groups and pages that were trying to organize, recruit and train new scammers.
CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.
Sharks living off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, according to new research, the first time that the drug has been detected in free-ranging sharks.
Comic-Con International, the comic book and pop culture extravaganza, is kicking off in San Diego. The convention, which draws over 130,000 fans annually, opens for a preview night Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Celine Dion's presence in Paris a few days ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony is 'not a coincidence,' the French government says.
If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.
Disneyland has averted the possibility of the first employee strike in 40 years by reaching a tentative agreement with 14,000 workers on Tuesday.
Customers on social media have been furious with Chipotle for allegedly skimping on its burrito bowl portions this year. Now, the fast-casual chain’s CEO said the company is making changes.
The cost of a new house was slightly cheaper in June compared to May, according to Statistics Canada. Prices dropped 0.2 per cent month-over-month, which is the first time in 2024 that new houses have sold for cheaper than the month prior.
The party of the century was held Tuesday in Wilmot, N.S., as the community gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Tom Franklin.
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
Canadian Olympians were given a hero’s send-off at Toronto's Pearson Airport as they departed for the Paris Games on Wednesday night.
Israel's national anthem was loudly jeered before its soccer team kicked off play at the Paris Olympics against Mali on Wednesday night.
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
T.J. Walkem, along with more than 80 of his cows, has spent the last few days desperately trying to evade the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.
Environment Canada has recorded a whopping 80,007 lightning flashes in British Columbia from Sunday through Tuesday, and the count continues on Wednesday for what could be a record-breaking stretch.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
The day after the doors of the Ontario Science Centre closed to the public on the grounds that its roof was failing and unsafe, the centre’s management made an exception to allow a wedding and reception on its grounds.
One person is dead after a collision in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
A new fire was reported to be burning in Banff National Park late Wednesday afternoon.
One of two wildfires threatening Jasper National Park has reached the townsite.
For the second time in two months, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate.
A series of weather watches were issued across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, as severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
The Olympics begin Friday, but it's been an embarrassing debut for the Canada’s women's soccer team who are now embroiled in a major scandal.
With the dark cloud of higher interest rates looming overhead, many small, local construction companies have been waiting for interest rates to drop before taking on risk and kickstarting projects in and around the capital.
Maude Charron will carry the Canadian flag during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The athlete from Rimouski will also be defending her Olympic gold medal in weightlifting.
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Montreal's transit authority said a water main break disrupted service on part of the metro's orange line during the afternoon commute Wednesday.
One of two wildfires threatening Jasper National Park has reached the townsite.
A tornado warning was issued south of Edmonton Wednesday night.
Alberta has called in the Canadian Armed Forces to help assist with the worsening wildfire situation in the province.
Showers along with a risk of thunderstorms will return to the Maritimes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
A judge has ruled that a stash of cryptocurrency belonging to a convicted Nova Scotia murderer means he won't be receiving free legal aid for an appeal.
Two people are facing drug smuggling-related charges after border officers seized 140 pounds of suspected cannabis at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
A saving grace for a dwindling Winnipeg church has come in the form of Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman and Juno-award-winning folk duo The Brothers Landreth.
Residents in Regina and Moose Jaw will soon have better tasting water.
With Regina facing another round of hot temperatures, in addition to smoke lingering in the air, it is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness.
Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre is asking for the community’s help to fundraise $500,000 for a new facility.
A Cambridge woman explains why she blames the GRCA for a flood that damaged her home and forced her family to flee in a canoe.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a 16-year-old they say escaped a security custody facility in Wilmot Township.
Some people living in the City of Waterloo may be having trouble with their water.
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
As people get out and enjoy the many lakes in our province this summer, those who take care of the waterways are warning about dangerous invasive species that’s a growing threat in Saskatchewan.
A seven-year-old Saskatoon girl is dealing with the aftermath from her lemonade stand being robbed by two teenage boys on Monday.
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
With soccer growing in popularity in Sudbury, some with experience in the sport are with confusion and disappointment to the recent news out of the Olympics.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot, who will be honoured with a vigil on Wednesday night, had allegedly previously been attacked by her partner, residing in the same home where she later received fatal injuries.
Nobody likes a loud and aggressive driver – but one such driver caught the attention of the wrong police officer when they revved their engine at a red light in Mitchell in early July.
On Tuesday, a majority of council rejected a recommendation by the Civic Works Committee that would have reduced speed limits by 10 km/hr in school zones along arterial roads during periods when students are usually present.
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Barrie police are using a utility vehicle along the city's waterfront this summer to help officers get to challenging locations and increase their presence throughout the busy area.
The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, as those looking to renew or buy a mortgage watched closely.
The residents of Spago Crescent in South Windsor are open to change.
This weekend, the town of Amherstburg will be a car-lover's dreamland come true.
Politicians came together at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its deck connection.
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating three sexual assaults by strangers that were reported in the past week, though there is no indication the attacks are connected.
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
A wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island continued to spread Wednesday as the provincial wildfire service assigned more resources to try to contain the blaze.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
To break down barriers, an adaptive water skiing clinic was held for those with mental and physical disabilities on Tuesday evening...
In a heated courtroom exchange, a man accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 Coutts, Alta., blockade rejected accusations he and others brought weapons and body armour to the barricade to start a war.
A family dispute erupted in Elliot Lake on Tuesday afternoon, ending with a damaged vehicle in a driveway and impaired driving charges.
Responding to a call for help from B.C., Ontario sent 100 fire rangers Monday to help battle hundreds of out-of-control wildfires burning on the West Coast.
If you have summer plans to board a ferry to Manitoulin or Pelee Island, you may want to check to see if there are any safety recalls on your vehicle as some are not allowed this year.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.