World

    • Norad intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers operating together near Alaska in apparent first

    Day breaks at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, north of the northernmost town in the United States in Utqiagvik, Alaska, in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force/CNN Newsource) Day breaks at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, north of the northernmost town in the United States in Utqiagvik, Alaska, in February 2023. (U.S. Air Force/CNN Newsource)
    Share

    The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers flying near Alaska Wednesday in what appears to be the first time the two countries have been intercepted while operating together.

    The bombers remained in international airspace in Alaska’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and were “not seen as a threat,” according to a statement from Norad.

    The U.S. and Canada, which together comprise Norad, intercepted the Russian TU-95 Bear and Chinese H-6 bombers. The aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace, Norad said.

    Russian flights into Alaska’s ADIZ are not uncommon. In May, Russia flew four aircraft into Alaska’s ADIZ, which Norad said at the time “occurs regularly.”

    But the presence of Chinese aircraft appears to be a new development. In March, the head of U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Gregory Guillot, said China was pushing farther north into the Arctic and he expected to see aircraft there “as soon as this year potentially.”

    “What I have seen is a willingness and a desire by the Chinese to act up there,” Guillot told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “We have seen them in the maritime. We have seen them under the cloud of a technical or scientific research, but we think it is certainly multi-mission, to include military. And then I expect to see air activity in the Alaska part of the Arctic as soon as this year, potentially.”

    “It is a very big concern of mine,” he said.

    China considers itself a “near-Arctic” state and has worked to expand its presence in the far north, including through its cooperation with Russia.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News