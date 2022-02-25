Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Published Friday, February 25, 2022 4:40PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 25, 2022 4:40PM EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country’s attack on Ukraine.
The announcement comes after the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States all announced sanctions against the two Russian leaders.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
