Canada's justice minister tables sweeping bill to tackle harmful online content

    Justice Minister Arif Virani has just tabled a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing sweeping new measures and requirements for platforms aimed at combatting harmful online content.

    The legislation, which has been named Bill C-63, focuses on seven categories of harmful content:

    • Content that sexually victimizes a child or re-victimizes a survivor
    • Content used to bully a child
    • Content that induces a child to harm themselves
    • Content that incites violent extremism or terrorism
    • Content that incites violence
    • Content that foments hatred, and
    • Intimate content communicated without consent, including deepfakes.

    With the aim of reducing exposure to harmful content — while making online services accountable for and transparent about how they handle this material on their platforms — Bill C-63 targets social media services, live-streaming services and "user-uploaded adult content services." These entities are being put under the umbrella term of "online services."

    Building on their stated focus on harms to youth, the federal government is proposing to impose a specific "duty to protect children" for online services, as part of a trio of obligations. The other two duties are: "to act responsibly" and "to make certain content inaccessible," according to briefing documents provided to reporters ahead of the bill's tabling.

    While the Liberals say they'll be centring their new rules on platforms Canadians use the most, specifically which sites qualify will depend on if they meet the threshold of users the government intends to set out in regulations, once the bill passes.

    Over time, additional online services could be added to the list and be subject to these new rules, the government says, if they begin to pose "a significant risk of harm." Private and encrypted messaging services will be excluded.

    Further, Bill C-63 proposes to create a new organization that would include a five-person digital safety commission, an independent digital safety ombudsperson and a digital safety office. This new organization is expected to play a role in fielding Canadians' concerns about platforms' decisions around content moderation.

    Through amendments to the Criminal Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act, the Liberals are also seeking to "better address and denounce" hate propaganda.

    And, through amendments to laws regarding the mandatory reporting of internet child "pornography," the government wants to strengthen the law around the reporting of child sexual exploitation material. 

    Just tabled in the House of Commons following question period, reporters are still sifting through the bill's contents and will hear directly from Virani at a 5:15 p.m. ET press conference.

    This is not the first time the Liberals have tried to advance legislation to this effect. After experts panned the first proposal as flawed and risked unintended consequences, the government went back to the drawing board, heavily consulting experts and marginalized groups, to reshape its plans.

    Until recently, this file was in the hands of successive heritage ministers who handled a pair of previous online regulation bills for streaming and news content. The decision to move this long-overdue election pledge to the justice minister's desk comes as the Liberals are bracing for a political battle with the Conservatives who have already called the bill an "attack on freedom of expression."

    Last week, Virani was sworn-in as a special "Minister of State (Online Harms)," specifically to allow for the departmental experts at Canadian Heritage that have been working on this bill for years to be available to the justice minister as the bill winds its way through Parliament.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

