U.S. President Joe Biden to host world leaders for dinner at NATO summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with his NATO counterparts Wednesday ahead of a dinner at the White House, where the U.S. president is expected to host leaders of the defensive alliance.
Concerns over Joe Biden's health and the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency have cast a shadow over the three-day leaders' summit in Washington, D.C.
The 81-year-old current president's age and mental acuity have been under international scrutiny since a disastrous debate performance June on 27 against Trump.
Biden delivered a clear and forceful speech at NATO's 75th anniversary celebration Tuesday evening at a critical time for the Democratic leader and for stability in his party. With the eyes of the world watching, it was an important moment for Biden to prove he was capable of being in charge.
But the demands of the summit have just begun. Biden's team said the president is sharpest early in the day and tries to avoid events after 8 p.m. That is when Wednesday's dinner with the NATO leaders is set to begin.
Trudeau did not answer a question from reporters Tuesday about whether he has concerns about the president's health.
The prime minister is facing his own pressures during the summit, where Ukraine's ongoing battle with Russia is taking top billing.
In the lead-up to the summit, American politicians took public note of the fact Canada is falling far short of its NATO funding commitments.
NATO allies have agreed to spend the equivalent of at least two per cent of their national gross domestic product on defence. Canada's current spend is just under 1.4 per cent.
Trudeau tried to get ahead of the criticism during a speech Tuesday in which he said Canada has been following through on promises to increase that funding. It is an issue that's likely to follow Trudeau during his encounters with international counterparts as the summit gets underway in earnest on Wednesday.
Trudeau is scheduled to meet with new Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. He is also slated to take part in a meeting with the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway.
The 32 allies in the NATO alliance are set to gather for a North Atlantic Council meeting after a welcome ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. Speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
BREAKING Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.
U.K. police are searching for a man with a crossbow after family of BBC radio commentator killed
British police launched a huge manhunt Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow and potentially other weapons after three women were killed in a house northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of well-known radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Defence attorney says 'Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting' at trial openings
A defence attorney told jurors Wednesday that the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was an "unspeakable tragedy" but that " Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting."
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
Man stopped at customs with 100 live snakes down his pants
A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his pants, according to the country's customs authority.
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
Little free Blockbuster set up in Winnipeg
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
BREAKING Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
Alberta set a new summer electricity usage record on Tuesday
Albertans used a record amount of electricity on Tuesday as temperatures climbed further past 30 C.
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Man stopped at customs with 100 live snakes down his pants
A man was caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by stuffing them into his pants, according to the country's customs authority.
U.K. police are searching for a man with a crossbow after family of BBC radio commentator killed
British police launched a huge manhunt Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow and potentially other weapons after three women were killed in a house northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of well-known radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Food safety scandal rocks China as report claims cooking oil carried in same trucks as fuel
Public outrage is mounting in China over allegations that a major state-owned food company has been cutting costs by using the same tankers to carry fuel and cooking oil – without cleaning them in between.
Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of U.S. grocery stores with ammo vending machines
A company has installed computerized vending machines to sell ammunition in grocery stores in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, allowing patrons to pick up bullets along with a gallon of milk.
Israeli military orders the evacuation of Gaza City, an early target of its war with Hamas
The Israeli military urged all Palestinians to leave Gaza City and head south on Wednesday, pressing ahead with a fresh offensive across the north, south and centre of the embattled territory that has killed dozens of people over the past 48 hours.
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race
Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday, just weeks after headlining a fundraiser that brought in a record single-night haul for the president's reelection campaign.
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant plus a heart pump has died
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant -- along with an implanted device to keep her heart beating – has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
A driverless car hits a person crossing against the light in China, highlighting a challenge for AI
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
-
U.S. man charged with luring 10-year-old Ontario child over Fortnite: police
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
-
How Canada's dream supersonic interceptor became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
'Shrek 5' is coming in July 2026, and the big stars are onboard
Grab your torch and pitchforks! Everyone's favourite ogre is heading back to town, with the the latest movie in the "Shrek" franchise set for release in mid-2026.
-
'So deeply divided': Academics rethinking Alice Munro's work after daughter's abuse revelations
Professors are re-evaluating how they approach the work of Alice Munro following revelations the writer protected her husband after learning he had sexually abused her daughter.
-
Defence attorney says 'Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting' at trial openings
A defence attorney told jurors Wednesday that the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was an "unspeakable tragedy" but that " Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting."
B.C. pair denied $2K in compensation after strike-related WestJet flight cancellation
Two travellers whose plans were disrupted by a strike-related WestJet flight cancellation are entitled to a reimbursement of their hotel and meal expenses, but no additional compensation, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
LCBO scraps plan to open 5 stores to bar and restaurant owners for one day
Restaurant and bar owners are becoming 'increasingly concerned' about the impact of the LCBO strike on their businesses as they struggle to secure inventory, the president and CEO of Restaurants Canada says.
-
Sask. farmers predict a bumper crop, but the threat of a railroad strike looms large
With the healthy dose of rain in June, Saskatchewan farmers should be happy as long as they got the seeds in the ground before it got too soft.
Americans on TikTok are outraged about European tap water. Here's what's really going on
U.S. travellers sharing hot takes on European tap water consumption (or lack thereof) has become a bit of a social media trend over the past year or so.
-
Little free Blockbuster set up in Winnipeg
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
-
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years
The baby in the photos — which have gone viral — was none other than Lamine Yamal, the Spanish wunderkind, who at 16 is showing such promise that he’s already being compared to the greats.
-
Argentina shows its class in 2-0 win over gutsy Canada in Copa America semifinal
Lionel Messi and Argentina moved within one win of joining Spain as the only nations to win three straight major titles.
-
Spain beats France 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 final. Yamal sets the mark as youngest-ever scorer
Spain reached the European Championship decider with a 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at the continental tournament.
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
-
4 in 10 Canadians say theft is a risk factor in vehicle purchasing: Nanos
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
A driverless car hits a person crossing against the light in China, highlighting a challenge for AI
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
'Tears come to my eyes': Track star and family granted extension to stay in Canada after deportation order
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rock star idols Nickelback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
'Incredible honour': Mick Jagger dines at famous Vancouver restaurant
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
Escaped inmate found south of Edmonton 1 month later
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
Ottawa woman, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgarians allowed to water by hand, some pools open as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Giant tortoise walking along B.C. sidewalks inspires tourist from Australia
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring heavy downpours to Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.
-
Ford says striking LCBO workers won’t get deal if union pushes to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery, corner stores
Premier Doug Ford says no deal will be reached with striking LCBO workers if the union representing employees continues to push to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery and convenience stores.
-
Suspect sought after man, 50, assaulted by stranger on Toronto subway platform: police
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a subway platform in midtown Toronto earlier this week.
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
WEATHER Some all-time heat records Wednesday while other locations may see tennis ball-sized hail
Extreme heat is expected to be the dominant weather story in Alberta and B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police coordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a coordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
Ottawa Bluesfest plans to go forward with tonight's concerts despite heavy rain, organizers say
The show is set to go on at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight and the rest of the week, despite the heavy rain in the forecast. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 25 to 50 mm of rain today through Thursday.
-
City of Ottawa wants to know if residents would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
6 retina and cornea burns reported after the eclipse: Quebec doctors
Three cases of retinal burn and three other cases of corneal burn have been confirmed following April's total solar eclipse, according to the Quebec Association of Ophthalmologists (AMOQ).
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
Alberta set a new summer electricity usage record on Tuesday
Albertans used a record amount of electricity on Tuesday as temperatures climbed further past 30 C.
-
Police investigating serious crash near Terwillegar Drive overpass
Traffic is flowing normally again after a crash on Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more day of record-setting heat
Edmonton set a record high Monday, tied the record high Tuesday and should smash today's July 10 record high of 33.0 C (set in 2001).
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
-
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
-
Missing man found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing 24-year-old man has been found dead.
Nearly half of Sask. struggling with cost of living, while Crowns report $409M income
Many Saskatchewan residents are concerned over the cost of living – while provincial Crown corporations are reporting hundreds of millions of dollars in income.
-
Beavers beat Red Sox to end long losing streak
The Weyburn Beavers have won their first game in nearly a month after a 5-1 win over the first-place Regina Red Sox at home Tuesday night.
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (RPL) Central Library Renewal Project.
Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
-
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
-
Tornado damages wind turbine in Melancthon, Ont.
A tornado uprooted trees and damaged a wind turbine as it blew through a community northwest of Orangeville.
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
-
Sask. asphalt truck rolls over and spills into ditch
An asphalt tanker rolled just outside of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon, leaking its oily contents into the ditch.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
Police say driver of northern Ont. logging truck was impaired
Responding to a complaint from the public, Ontario Provincial Police arrested a suspect for impaired driving who was behind the wheel of a logging truck in Hearst.
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
-
Two men emptied a locked case while restraining an employee in this London robbery
London police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this week. On Monday, just before 6 p.m., two men entered a pharmacy in the 500 block of Commissioners Road West. The pair asked an employee for assistance gaining access to perfume locked inside of a case.
-
Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit
Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Man dies 10 days after Ramara crash
Severn Township man dies 10 days after crash in Ramara Township in June.
-
New development in case of missing Barrie woman one year after her disappearance
Police have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end reaches final stages
Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
-
Rental rates in Windsor below average in Canada: report
A new report suggests Windsor's average rental rates are below the average across Canada.
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store reopens Wednesday
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor has reopened after being temporarily closed.
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
-
B.C. pair denied $2K in compensation after strike-related WestJet flight cancellation
Two travellers whose plans were disrupted by a strike-related WestJet flight cancellation are entitled to a reimbursement of their hotel and meal expenses, but no additional compensation, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police coordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a coordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
-
City of Lethbridge partners with The Watch for outreach services at encampments
A new partnership between the City of Lethbridge, Lethbridge Police Service and The Watch aims to improve outreach services for those living in encampments.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial hears prohibited gun seized at Coutts border blockade
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
Sudbury Wolves players describe excitement of being picked in the NHL draft
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
-
Sault YMCA finds out Monday whether city council will provide financial support
The fate of Sault Ste. Marie’s YMCA is less than a week away from being decided.
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after encampment dismantled
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.