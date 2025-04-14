ADVERTISEMENT

Health

New antibiotic is effective against gonorrhea, could be first new treatment since 1990s, study says

By CNN

Published

Neisseria gonorrhoeae is the type of bacteria that causes gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection. (Center for Disease Control via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.