ADVERTISEMENT

World

Man dies after falling at Roman aqueduct in Spain

By CNN

Published

The Roman aqueduct in the Spanish city of Segovia. (Oscar del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.