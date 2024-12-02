Canada lists Ansarallah, known as the Houthis, a terrorist entity

The Canadian government has listed Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist entity.

A statement Monday from Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada said under Canada's Criminal Code, Ansarallah has met the definition of a "terrorist group."

Ansarallah is linked to the Iran-based Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC) and Lebanon's Hezbollah, two other entities listed as terrorist organizations in Canada.

Ansarallah, a Yemeni militant group, has targeted numerous vessels crossing through the Red Sea since November 2023.

"Today's addition of Ansarallah as a listed terrorist entity contributes to our efforts in fighting terrorism globally and aligning Canada with our allies," Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said.

"Acts of violent extremism and terrorism have no place in the world and we will continue to take action to curtail the spread of these activities internationally and to counter threats to Canada, its citizens and its interests around the world."

This is a breaking news story… More details to come.