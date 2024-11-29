Politics

    • Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorship applications until 2026

    Ottawa -

    Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorships from groups of five or more people and community organizations to help clear a backlog of applications. 

    The notice was published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website today. 

    The pause is effective immediately and runs until Dec. 31, 2025. 

    The government says applications received annually far outpace the number of spaces for private refugee sponsorships. 

    The government has set a target of admitting 23,000 privately sponsored refugees in its 2025-27 immigration plan, while the total refugee target for next year is just over 58,000 people. 

    The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada says there are over 85,000 pending refugee claims as of the end of October. 

    __

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2025.

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

