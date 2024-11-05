Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

“The Government of Canada is aware of and deeply concerned with Russia’s intensifying campaign, from cyber incidents and disinformation operations to sabotage activities,” wrote Public Safety Canada spokesperson Zarah Malik in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Malik added that Canada directly expressed this concern to Russian officials, stating that any threat to the safety of Canadians is “unacceptable."

“While there is no imminent threat to Canadians at this time, Canadian national security and law enforcement agencies are working in close co-operation with our allies on this serious matter to keep Canadians safe,” she wrote.

Multiple U.S. media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), The New York Times and The Washington Post, have published reports on the alleged Russian plot, citing unnamed Western security officials.

The reports follow a statement released by the Polish National Prosecutor’s Office last month, announcing an investigation and four arrests related to acts of sabotage linked to an unnamed foreign intelligence agency.

The WSJ reported Monday that Western security officials believe two incendiary devices, which ignited at DHL logistics hubs in July — one in Germany and one in England — were part of a covert Russian operation with the ultimate goal of starting fires aboard cargo or passenger planes flying to the U.S. and Canada.

The media reports suggest the alleged plot was connected to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, but unnamed officials who spoke to The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal cautioned it's unclear if the operation was directed or authorized by the Kremlin.

A senior Canadian government source tells CTV News that at this point, it is unclear whether the Russian plot is connected directly to the Kremlin and Russian intelligence or whether the plot was hatched by rogue Russian agents.

Canada is waiting on U.S. analysis, according to the senior government source.

According to the Polish statement, the group connected to the alleged sabotage plot was testing the transfer channel to the U.S. and Canada where the incendiary devices would ultimately be sent.

Public Safety Canada says the Canadian government will continue to monitor the situation and take actions necessary to protect Canadians.

“Transport Canada takes threats to aviation security very seriously and works closely with key national and international stakeholders, including law enforcement, airlines, airport authorities and Government of Canada security partners to respond to security incidents and ensure the safety of Canadians,” Malik said.

“Transport Canada remains in constant vigilance, works with partners to respond to threats to Canada’s aviation security and will take immediate action should safety or security issues be identified.”

Last month, the director of the United Kingdom’s domestic intelligence service, known as MI5, Ken McCallum, said in a speech that Russia’s military intelligence agency was on “a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets: we've seen arson, sabotage and more.”

McCallum said Moscow was turning to proxies to do their work.

With files from CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos and Reuters