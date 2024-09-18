Politics

    • Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet

    The Conservatives’ first shot at toppling the Liberal government is doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday his party is putting forward a non-confidence motion next week and the wording is very straight forward.

    “The House has no confidence in the Prime Minister and the Government,” the motion will state, a spokesperson for Poilievre has confirmed to CTV News.

    Poilievre says he’s doing this to force a "carbon tax election."

    It will be the party’s first chance to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government since the Liberals’ supply-and-confidence deal with the NDP ended earlier this month.

    The first Conservative opposition day of the fall sitting has been tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, with a vote then coming next Wednesday.

    But Blanchet threw cold water on the issue, telling reporters, “The answer is no,” his party will not vote with the Conservatives.

    More details to come…  

    With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello and Spencer Van Dyk

