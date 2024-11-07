Africa strategy back on the table as Ottawa heralds new embassies, security projects

OTTAWA -

The federal Liberals are once again promising to launch an Africa strategy -- something the government appeared to back away from last year -- while announcing new embassies and security projects on the continent.

"We want to have stronger co-operation with the African Union itself, and also stronger bilateral relationships with many African countries," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Toronto.

She was flanked by Trade Minister Mary Ng and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, after each met with counterparts from the African Union.

"We're working on a new Africa strategy, which we're all involved in," she said.

"These are some of the first deliverables that are part of our new Africa strategy."

Joly said Ottawa is earmarking $54.4 million for three key initiatives, including peacebuilding and conflict-prevention projects in Sudan that aim to protect civilians in Darfur and support survivors of sexual violence.

The other two initiatives involve work with the UN out of Morocco for countering terrorism and criminal threats in West Africa, as well as projects that combat biological threats.

Joly also said Ottawa will open a new embassy in Benin and a high commission in Zambia, while announcing a special envoy for Africa as a whole and one for the Sahel region.

Ng revealed that Canada will soon allow direct flights to and from Nigeria, and that talks have started for a similar arrangement with Ghana. She also announced plans to undertake a trade mission to the continent at an unspecified time.

Hussen said Ottawa is working on plans to help bridge developing countries from foreign aid to business creation, and revealed $176.6 million in projects across the continent focused on youth and women empowerment and climate change.

The Liberals have been assembling what they first called an Africa strategy for nearly three years. That was downgraded last year to what the government called a framework, and then in August it was called an "approach" to the continent.

Yet on Thursday, Joly said there would indeed be "our future Africa strategy."

The House of Commons foreign affairs committee also released its report on Canada's engagement with Africa after hearing testimony that started in April.

The committee recommended dozens of measures, including a deeper focus on French-speaking countries, a public list of timelines and goals for the Africa strategy, and a review of much-criticized systems that deny African officials and students visas to visit Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also met Thursday afternoon with the African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat.