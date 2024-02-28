Lifestyle

    Sony World Photography Awards 2024: The year's best images unveiled

    Malaysian photographer Nick Ng was one of seven people shortlisted in the architecture and design category. (Nick Ng / Sony World Photography Awards via CNN Newsource) Malaysian photographer Nick Ng was one of seven people shortlisted in the architecture and design category. (Nick Ng / Sony World Photography Awards via CNN Newsource)
    Images of a rhino in captivity, a Slovakian spa facility and a German finger wrestling champion are among the finalists and shortlisted entries in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2024.

    A total of 30 finalists were chosen across the competition’s 10 professional categories, which span portraiture, sport, landscape and the environment, with a further three to seven photographers shortlisted in each category.

    The winners will be announced in April and an exhibition of the photos is set to go on display at London’s Somerset House.

    The World Photography Awards organizes several different competitions each year, including youth and student prizes, with its national and regional winners unveiled last month. This year’s program attracted over 395,000 images, according to a press release. A representative for the World Photography Organization declined to tell CNN how many of those photos were eligible for the professional contest, but said that they had received the highest number of entries in the competition’s 17-year history.

    In a press statement, jury chair Monica Allende lauded the “diverse, high-quality and creative spectrum” of this year’s selection. “The jury was captivated by the passionate storytelling; capturing both the joys and the challenges of human existence across our planet,” she added.

     

