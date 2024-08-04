Does Forever 21 'actually care' about plus-size shoppers? These TikTok users think not

Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.

Last week, Remi Bader, a plus-size model and TikTok user, posted a video to her 2.3 million followers sharing reaction after Forever 21 appeared to have scrubbed their plus-size Instagram account.

"I'm in awe that Forever 21 deleted their plus-size account on Instagram. Like it's gone, there's no more," Bader said on TikTok.

Bader also claimed the retailer approached her about being a plus-size consultant for the company – an opportunity that never took off despite frequent assurances.

"People are going to call you guys out, whoever out, if they take away their plus sizes," Bader later said.

Another TikTok user, with the handle "Samyra," also recently posted a video that showed her visiting five different Forever 21 branches in Los Angeles to find plus-size clothing. Of the stores she visited, Samyra said only one of them carried plus-size clothing, and a limited selection at that.

"If Forever 21 actually cared about plus sizes, they would have them in stores, and Forever 21 is part of the reason why shopping at the mall isn't fun when you're plus size, (because) you can't get any clothes," Samyra told her 1.9 million followers.

Forever 21 shared a public statement to their Instagram account Saturday to address the recent concerns, saying the community's feedback "keeps us aligned with your needs and values."

"This is a great learning opportunity for our brand, and in the coming months, we are committed to taking action based on your input," the Instagram post reads.

With regards to the deletion of its plus-size Instagram account, Forever 21 said they decided to amalgamate their social accounts for the men's, kids' and plus-size categories to create an inclusive space "where everyone feels at home, regardless of size, gender, or race."

"We haven't eliminated plus or any other product category; in fact, we have actually expanded our offering into categories like lingerie, sleepwear, active and swim and the collection is now available in 165 stores nationwide (in the U.S.) and online," the post reads.

Forever 21 concluded the post by saying: "We look forward to growing, learning, and providing fashion for all."

On TikTok, Samyra shared an Instagram DM she said she received from the retailer, revealing an invitation to visit Forever 21 offices to share her feedback on what the retailer can do for plus-size shoppers. She also shared a response to the fashion chain's recent statement, saying she hopes Forever 21 will "really" provide fashion for all.

"Especially given the comment section on your Instagram under this statement, because to many people—we're the problem. Our bodies are the problem and not the brands that don't make our sizes or have them in store," Samyra said.

"You have to start standing up for us, and you stand up for us by showing up for us."

Diet bar freebies

This is not the first time Forever 21 has caught the ire of its shoppers. In 2019, several online shoppers from across the U.S. said they felt body-shamed when their orders of plus-size swimsuits and clothes arrived with snack bars made by Atkins, a company that promotes weight loss through low-carb food products.

One angry shopper, who said she was a size 18, posted online in response: "What are you trying to Tell me, Forever 21, I'm FAT, LOSE WEIGHT?"

Though the diet bar was sent to shoppers purchasing clothes in all sizes, Forever 21 later acknowledged including the bars in online orders was a mistake.

"This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offence this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way," the company said at the time.

In 2019, the fast fashion franchise shuttered all of its Canadian stores – there were 44 – after the Los Angeles-based company filed for bankruptcy. About two years later, however, Forever 21 returned to the Canadian market after an agreement with Hudson's Bay Co. permitting them to sell their collections inside the department store.

CTVNews.ca reached out to Forever 21, Samyra and Bader for comment.

With files from Jeremiah Rodriguez and The Canadian Press