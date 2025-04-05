ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Kuemper's nets fifth shutout of the season as Kings blank Oilers 3-0

By The Associated Press

Published

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) stops a shot by Edmonton Oilers centre Trent Frederic (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)


















