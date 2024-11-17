Canadian baby and toddler sleepwear recalled, risk of catching fire: Health Canada

Hundreds of organic baby- and toddler-sized rompers sold by an Ontario-based sustainable clothing company have been recalled over concerns they could catch fire and injure children, according to Health Canada.

In its recall notice issued this week, the agency encouraged customers to return select Pehr Design Inc. Kimono Rompers for a full refund. as the items “do not comply with the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

Manufactured in India, the recalled rompers were available in 15 different designs and in three different sizes (six to 12 months, 12 to 18 months and 18 to 24 months).

Health Canada says loose-fitting sleepwear poses a larger fire-related risk than tight-fitting rompers as the additional fabric could “contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches.”

Pehr Designs. Inc. confirms 2,053 items, sold between May 2022 and September 2024, are subject to the recall.

For additional return and refund information, customers should contact Pehr Designs Inc. by telephone at 416-792-7070, via email at customercare@pehr.com or visit the company's website.

The company says that, as of Nov. 12, it has received no reports of injury related to the recalled rompers.