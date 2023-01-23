Why doctors say breast cancer screenings need to happen at a younger age, especially for Black people
When Patricia Russell was in her late 30s, she felt a lump in her breast. She knew the texture, the feel of the lump, was not normal.
“I was at a stage in my life where I wanted to take charge of my health. But I wasn’t expecting [breast cancer], I wasn’t looking. As a matter of fact, I’m one of the women who said ‘this will never happen to me,’” she said at a press conference Thursday.
But after finding the lump, Russell began examining herself and found what felt like may have been a mass.
“This feels weird, this is not normal, I wanted to push it off,” she said. She fought that instinct and went to get examined, and ended up being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Since that fateful day,Russell has survived two bouts with the disease. Now, she is part of a campaign launched this week with Toronto-based lingerie company Love & Nudes to not only raise awareness about breast cancer in Black people, but to urge the federal government to lower the age of breast cancer screening programs across the country to include those who are 40 years old so that more people of colour can have cancer detected earlier.
Russell spoke at the press conference with other breast cancer survivors and doctors to discuss health disparities, and why Black people, who have worse outcomes when it comes to breast cancer, are being screened less for the disease and are up against a health-care system they saypromotes resources that are centered on white people.
Canada does not routinely track race-based data around breast cancer screening rates, but other Western nations have shown Black people have clear, poorer outcomes when it comes to breast cancer.
In the U.S., Black women are 40 per cent more likely to die from breast cancer and the figure has remained that high for over a decade, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
As well, Black women younger than age 50 had a death rate that was twice as high as white women at that age, according to the ACS. The group states that screening rates have not increased and racial disparities in screening rates need to be addressed to start to fix the issue.
According to 2021 data from the federal government and the Canadian Cancer Society, cancer screening rates are lower for racialized people, whoface multiple barriers to screenings, and late diagnosis results in poorer outcomes and a lower survival rates.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also disproportionately impacted Black people due to structural racism and neglect of communities, meaning that these challenges to getting screened have likely been made worse, the report states.
As well, the report notes that two in five Canadians will develop cancer in their lifetime, and about a quarter of all Canadians will die from cancer in their lifetime. For women in 2021, breast cancer was the most common cancer diagnosis, making up 25 per cent of the close to 111,000 cancer cases found in women that year. The Canadian Cancer Society also estimates about 15 women die of breast cancer per day in Canada.
WHY BLACK PEOPLE HAVE WORSE OUTCOMES
Love & Nudes, a lingerie company founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Chantal Carter, sells nude underwear that matches the skin tones of racialized women. Carter told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Thursday that traditional “nude” colours in lingerie too often are designed with only white people in mind.
This image provided by Love & Nudes shows the insert the lingerie company plans to provide to customers, to show how a cancerous lump could present on those with darker skin tones. (Love & Nudes)
For the campaign on breast cancer, the company is planning to include an insert, in multiple skin tones, with purchases inthe near future that has been made to mimic how a cancerous lump might look on a person of colour. For instance, the redness that could appear for those in lighter skin tones will not be present for the example meant to reflect Black people, said Carter.
She said many people in her life have been impacted by breast cancer, and a close family friend died of the illnesses in her 40s.
“When I discovered these statistics that Black women have a mortality rate that’s 40 per cent higher than white women, it reminded me of my brand and what it stands for:representation,” she said. “The face of cancer is not usually ours.”
The collection with the inserts has been named “Stage Zero” to highlight that awareness and prevention can help keep Black peoplefrom being given a fatal diagnosis, with the hope breast cancer can be caught earlier if screenings are encouraged.
Dr. Mojola Omole, a Toronto-based surgical oncologist who is participating in the Love & Nudes campaignand helped design the insert, told CTVNews.ca via a phone interview Friday that issues with receiving a timely diagnosis are due to systemic barriers around getting screened and accessing care.
“All women, and especially racialized women, should be screened at the age of 40 and it should be yearly. You can’t be afraid of what you might find out, because you don’t want to upstage your disease,” she said.
The earlier the disease is caught, the more easily it can be treated, she said.
Across provinces and territories, mammography is used for screening for breast cancer with the goal of catching any signs or symptoms before the illness actually develops. Programs around screenings start at age 50, though women can often request an earlier screening.
Within Black communities, there can be stigma around discussing cancer due to fear, said Omole.
“By ignoring it, it doesn’t go away,” she said.
People are not always getting access to information about how detecting cancer early can give someone a better chance to return to their normal life, she said.
There’s lots of misinformation online, and the health-care system doesn’t always target specific groups or address their concerns, she said.
This image shows the inserts Love & Nudes plans to send to customers to highlight how a cancerous lump could appear on various skin tones. (Love & Nudes)
Omole said inserts that show what a lump looks and fees likes, such as the ones being distributed by Love & Nudes,should be included in other spaces where people receive health care, even at their local pharmacy.
“The images can be a really powerful thing. When you don’t feel included in the conversation, you just exclude yourself, you don’t think that is a possibility for you … you think ‘that’s a white person’s disease,’” she said.
“We don’t really educate people, that’s what’s needed in medicine in general,” she said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 7 killed in second mass shooting in California; suspect arrested
Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
Unusual chemical found in Rembrandt masterpiece could shed light on ancient art techniques
In the process of conserving a 17th-century painting by Dutch master Rembrandt, scientists have isolated an unexpected chemical within the paint, shedding light on some of the techniques used to create ancient masterpieces.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
Why doctors say breast cancer screenings need to happen at a younger age, especially for Black people
A Toronto-based lingerie company, in partnership with cancer survivors and physicians, are launching a campaign to help raise awareness of how breast cancer could present in Black people and urge the federal government to recommend screenings begin at age 40 instead of age 50.
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
Canada
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
-
New video shows 'unprovoked attack' of 89-year-old woman on Toronto sidewalk
Newly obtained security footage shows the moment an 89-year-old woman was allegedly pushed in an “unprovoked attack” in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Nicole Chan was 'frustrated' by handling of sex assault case before suicide: officer
One of the last members of the Vancouver Police Department to see Const. Nicole Chan before her suicide said Chan was angry about the treatment of her complaint that a co-worker was extorting her for sex.
-
Baby rescued from Lethbridge, Alta., home remains in hospital
Lethbridge police say a six-week-old baby girl who was found in critical condition inside a north-end home last week remains in hospital in Calgary.
-
Man who illegally excavated dinosaur footprints in Northern B.C. sentenced to 25 days in jail
A man who dug up fossilized dinosaur footprints from a protected site in Northern B.C. has been sentenced to 25 days in jail and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.
World
-
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep U.S. President Donald Trump in power.
-
A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine
Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Sixty of the Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives
Authorities in Nepal have handed to relatives the bodies of 60 of the 72 people killed in a plane crash last week, the airline said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 7 killed in second mass shooting in California; suspect arrested
Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.
-
Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot was convicted on Monday of joining a mob's attack on the building two years ago.
-
Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda -- something three authors cited in the state's criticism accused him of doing in return.
Politics
-
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
-
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
Health
-
High inflammatory diet found to increase likelihood of depression, new study finds
A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a correlation between a highly inflammatory diet and the risk for depression.
-
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
-
Mental health therapy is not 'one size fits all': Expert on how to find the right treatment
As Canadians emerge from the pandemic, more are dealing with mental health problems. To treat the conditions, one expert says, therapy is not a 'once size fits all' approach and should be done differently depending on the illness and person.
Sci-Tech
-
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
-
Nova Scotia spaceport on track for first small-scale test launch, says CEO
The man behind Canada's first commercial spaceport says the facility in northeastern Nova Scotia could see its first suborbital test launch sometime early this summer.
-
Unusual chemical found in Rembrandt masterpiece could shed light on ancient art techniques
In the process of conserving a 17th-century painting by Dutch master Rembrandt, scientists have isolated an unexpected chemical within the paint, shedding light on some of the techniques used to create ancient masterpieces.
Entertainment
-
Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set
In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of 'Home Improvement' with her former costar Tim Allen. He denies the incident took place.
-
'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office haul tops US$2 billion
Pricey movie sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped US$2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co.
-
Everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner's lion's head outfit
Nothing says fierce like using an apex predator as a brooch. On Monday, Kylie Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli's couture runway in Paris when she arrived in a black velvet strapless gown adorned with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label's Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later.
Business
-
Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6 per cent of workforce
Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it's cutting 6 per cent of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs, becoming yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.
-
S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit advance, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in the technology, industrial and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit gain, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher in late-morning trading.
-
Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Lifestyle
-
'Smiles for miles': N.B. man finds peace, happiness on the dog sled trail
While most of the Maritimes hunkered down for Monday’s storm, Doug Stoakley hit the trails with his dogs for a very important reason.
-
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
-
Unusual chemical found in Rembrandt masterpiece could shed light on ancient art techniques
In the process of conserving a 17th-century painting by Dutch master Rembrandt, scientists have isolated an unexpected chemical within the paint, shedding light on some of the techniques used to create ancient masterpieces.
Sports
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
-
Educators call for federal inquiry into 'widespread abuse' in Canadian sports
Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.
Autos
-
Elon Musk, at trial, says he was sure Saudis backed taking Tesla private
Elon Musk testified on Monday that he was sure he had backing from Saudi financiers in 2018 to take Tesla Inc. private, as he defended against claims he defrauded investors by later tweeting about his electric car company.
-
U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.