Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the "head" of the pandemic but long COVID its "tail" as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
Dr. Mona Nemer said about 10 to 20 per cent of people with COVID-19 develop long COVID after they have recovered from infection and struggle with a variety of symptoms ranging from high blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat to medically undefined symptoms such as chronic fatigue, brain fog, muscle pain and blurred vision.
"Some patients have not recovered two to three years after the initial infection and it is uncertain whether a proportion may ever fully recover," Nemer said of the condition that lacks consensus on a clear definition and diagnostic criteria, affecting claims for social assistance, disability supports and insurance by those who can no longer work.
"Future socio-economic implications for Canada may be far-reaching and require planning and monitoring," she said about the wider fallout of long COVID, also known as post COVID-19 condition or PCC.
"Analysis of the socio-economic impact of PCC from other countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, indicates significant impacts on the labour market and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in addition to health costs and demands."
Canada could face a "mass disabling event" because it's increasingly clear that COVID-19 raises the risk of several chronic diseases including diabetes and hypertension, Nemer said, adding the number of people afflicted with long COVID may be greater than expected due to the lack of established diagnostic criteria.
Statistics Canada said late last year that about 15 per cent of adults in the country reported some long COVID symptoms at least three months after a positive COVID-19 test, amounting to 1.4 million people.
Nemer made 18 recommendations, including the establishment of a Canada-wide research and clinical care network, along with standardized assessments and clinical guidelines.
"At the clinical level, an important question will be whether PCC/long-COVID is a single disease, or a constellation of conditions requiring distinct treatment and follow up," the report says.
In response, the federal government on Thursday announced $29 million in funding for the development of clinical guidelines and the creation of an online network where researchers and clinicians can share information about long COVID with each other and the public.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said $20 million will go toward the Long COVID Web research network, to be led by Dr. Angela Cheung, a senior physician-scientist with Toronto's University Health Network.
The funding, from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, will allow Cheung to work with about 300 researchers, clinicians and people with long COVID to develop diagnostics, treatments and rehabilitation.
Cheung said researchers across the country will now have a chance to share resources and learn from each other.
"We will conduct webinars to share our results and we will connect with provincial and professional bodies, for example, like the Ontario College of Family Physicians," Cheung said, adding the public will have access to the network.
PHAC said the remaining $9 million will go to McMaster University to develop clinical practice guidelines for those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection but continue to struggle with symptoms.
Specialized long COVID clinics and rehabilitation services are available in some provinces, including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
But their exact number and locations are not readily available and patients endure long wait times for any services they could access, Nemer's report says.
British Columbia has four clinics, after one closed and merged with another last September, a spokesperson with the Health Ministry said in an emailed response.
However, all the clinics will close on April 1 and shift to a virtual clinic, the ministry said, citing a declining number of referrals.
It said that in May 2021, there were 755 referrals to the clinics but that number dropped to 80 in each of October, November and December 2022.
The shift to a single virtual clinic, from one site each in Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford and Victoria, will offer "provincewide access to care," the ministry said.
"Currently, more than 1,500 patients across the province are accessing these services and they will continue to get the care they need."
Susie Goulding, who founded an online support group for "long haulers," said a lack of family doctors to make referrals could be partly to blame for why people may not be attending some clinics.
"It's just hasn't been easy to gain access to these clinics," Goulding said from Cambridge, Ont., adding some people have become bedridden and need to be prioritized for care.
"There's a lot of anxiety for that and for not having proper care with your doctor and thinking, 'What's going to happen to me?' There's a lot of emotional duress and strain in losing your job and losing your wages. How are you going to support yourself in this economy?"
As part of the complex and mysterious spectrum of symptoms, Goulding said some people believe they smell dirty diapers, cigarette smoke and rotting garbage when those smells do not exist, sometimes leading to further stigma from health-care providers and even their own families.
"It's public messaging that's missing. There's a complete disconnect with doctors not knowing, three years into it, doctors still not even believing that long COVID exists. There's a problem, and the problem needs to be addressed," she said.
Goulding became infected with COVID-19 in March 2020. A year later, as her list of symptoms grew, she sought help at a brain injury clinic in Burlington, Ont., where for three months she saw a physiotherapist and occupational and speech therapists. She also received acupuncture and counselling.
"I think I have the best chance of recovering," said Goulding, who said she is getting some relief from dizziness, vision problems, a sore ear and brain fog. But other issues, such as swollen vocal cords, an inability to recall simple words and gastrointestinal problems come and go.
In her report, Nemer also noted thereare very few studies on the "important area of research" involving children with long COVID.
Pam Milos of Regina said her 11-year-old son, Ian Milos, was infected with COVID-19 in March 2021, along with herself and five other family members.
Her son was initially the least sick of all of them but then developed inexplicable symptoms including muscle pain, chronic fatigue and extreme sensitivity to noise, leaving the family to "walk on eggshells," she said.
It wasn't until last November that a pediatrician diagnosed him with long COVID, she said, adding health-care staff at an emergency department have suggested he's faking his symptoms to get attention.
Milos said her son went from an active child who rode his bike and scooter and played basketball to missing a lot of school. When he does attend, he sometimes comes home and falls asleep at 4 p.m. from extreme fatigue.
He now sees an occupational therapist and counsellor but her extended benefits have long run out so she is paying about $400 a month, said Milos, a teacher, who was forced to take on a second job as a tutor.
"It's taking a toll on me mentally too because I have not been able to help him for 18 months," she said. "I am at the point where I'm thinking, 'Is he ever going to be a regular kid again?' "
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Apology letter found after U.S. citizens killed in Mexico
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
Toronto man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance considered dangerous: OPP
Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man wanted in connection with the case should be considered dangerous.
-
Ammonia leak at Ontario pork factory sends 15 workers to hospital
An ammonia leak at an Ontario pork factory has sent approximately 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Syrian-Canadian woman brings sister to Canada after the deadly Turkiye earthquake
Weeks after a devastating earthquake left tens of thousands of people dead in Syria and Turkiye, a Syrian-Canadian woman is breathing a sigh of relief after her older sister arrived in Canada this week.
World
-
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
An 18-year-old man suspected of having planned an extremist attack in Frankfurt has been arrested near Germany's border with Austria as he attempted to leave the country for Iraq and join the Islamic State group, German investigators said Thursday.
-
Italy toughens penalties for smugglers after migrant tragedy
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni unveiled her right-wing government's plans to crack down on people smugglers following a Cabinet meeting she led Thursday in the southern town near the beach where a wooden boat packed with migrants broke apart 11 days earlier, killing scores and leaving many missing.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
North Korea on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward waters off its western coast, South Korea's military said. The launch came as the United States and South Korea prepare to hold their biggest combined military training exercises in years next week.
-
Man charged with trying to stab flight attendant faces judge
The man charged with attempting to open an airliner's emergency door on a cross-country flight last weekend and trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon is headed to court on Thursday to find out whether he will be granted bail.
-
Chile: Attempted US$32 million airport heist leaves two dead
An airport shootout in Chile's capital killed a security officer and an alleged robber Wednesday in what authorities said was an attempted heist of more than US$32 million in cash aboard a plane from Miami.
-
Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed
A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend rap concert, police said Thursday.
Politics
-
Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
-
Foreign affairs minister denied visa to political operative from China last fall
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada refused to give a diplomatic visa to a political operative for China last fall due to concerns about foreign interference.
-
Liberals to amend Criminal Code terrorism provisions that block aid to Afghanistan
The Liberal government introduced a bill today to alter terrorism provisions of the Criminal Code that block humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Health
-
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
-
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
Sci-Tech
-
Relativity postpones Florida launch of 3D-printed Terran rocket
California-based startup Relativity Space called off the planned debut launch of its 3D-printed rocket in Florida on Wednesday over fuel temperature concerns, delaying a key test of the company's novel strategy for cutting manufacturing costs.
-
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
-
Territories join Ottawa, most provinces in banning TikTok on government devices
Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the latest jurisdictions in Canada to announce they are banning TikTok on government-issued devices pending a federal threat assessment.
Entertainment
-
Two Canadian authors compete for Britain's Baillie Gifford non-fiction 'winner of winners' prize
Two Canadian books are competing to be named the best-ever winner of Britain's leading non-fiction book prize. The Baillie Gifford Prize is marking its 25th year with a Winner of Winners prize, in which six of the 24 past winners of the award are up against each other.
-
Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors.
-
B.C. teen who wowed American Idol judges dreams of singing at 'the Grammys or Super Bowl'
The B.C. teenager whose performance floored the judges on American Idol last month has big dreams of using his music to inspire people around the world.
Business
-
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
-
Independent grocers defend chains against food inflation accusations
An unlikely alliance between Canada's independent grocers and the country's three largest chains is forming amid accusations that grocery stores are to blame for higher food inflation.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
Lifestyle
-
With airfares rising, here's how to find a travel deal this year
As demand surges and airfares soar to new heights, many Canadians are in search of travel deals this year. And low prices are out there -- particularly for domestic flights.
-
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
-
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Sports
-
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
-
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards
An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than US$800,000 over four years.
-
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet heavily criticizes officiating after loss
The Raptors' point guard singled out a single NBA referee, adding that the official's calls "feel personal."
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.