More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.

Affected products include 365 Whole Foods Market brand carrots sold in British Columbia and Ontario in the following timeframes:

365 Whole Foods Market organic carrots, 454 g: All products sold between Aug. 14-Oct. 23, inclusive (UPC 0 99482 46571 1)

365 Whole Foods Market organic carrots, 907 g: All products sold between Aug. 14-Oct. 23, inclusive (UPC 0 99482 46572 8)

365 Whole Foods Market organic carrots, 2.3 kg: All products sold between Aug. 14-Oct. 23, inclusive (UPC 0 99482 40581 6)

365 Whole Foods Market organic baby carrots, 454 g: All best-before dates between Sept. 11-Nov. 2, inclusive (UPC 0 99482 40583 0)

365 Whole Foods Market organic baby carrots, 907 g: All best-before dates between Sept. 11-Nov. 2, inclusive (UPC 0 99482 46565 0)

365 Whole Foods Market organic petite carrots, 340 g: All best-before dates between Sept. 11-Nov. 2, inclusive (UPC 0 99482 46567 4)

Consumers are advised not to eat, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled products, and that the products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were originally purchased. Those who have become sick after eating the products should seek medical attention.

CFIA notes that E. coli-contaminated food may not be noticeably spoiled, but can still cause serious illness including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and blood in stool. More severe cases can lead to seizure, stroke, permanent kidney damage and even death, among other symptoms.

Currently, no illnesses have been reported in Canada in relation to the recalled products. Friday's recall follows a notice issued Nov. 18 concerning various other brands of carrots.

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)

Pictured here is packaging for carrots included in the recall (Image credit: CFIA)