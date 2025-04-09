ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Conservatives continue to make gains at halfway point; Carney still has comfortable lead as preferred PM but it’s ‘diminishing’: Nanos

By Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

Nanos Research's Nik Nanos explains why Jagmeet Singh and the NDP is looking vulnerable this election and what it means for the party.


















