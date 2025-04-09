ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

5-year-old child believed to be in Colombia after alleged parental abduction: Durham police

By Laura Sebben

Published

A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.