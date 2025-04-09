ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

WHL: Raiders top Oil Kings 5-0 in Game 7, complete comeback from 3-1 series deficit to advance

By The Canadian Press

Published

Oil Kings. vs. Raiders in Edmonton. (Source: @EdmOilKings on X).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.