World

Kidnapping and conspiracy charges are dropped against college students in ‘Catch a Predator’ fad

By The Associated Press

Published

Kelsy Brainard appears district court as she and four other Massachusetts college students made their first appearance on conspiracy and kidnapping charges in Worcester, Mass, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.