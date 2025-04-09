‘Sign of hope’ for endangered killer whales as centre confirms newborn calf

A killer whale calf is shown traveling with her mother, J35, also known as Tahlequah, in the Puget Sound area in this December 2024 handout photo. The Centre for Whale Research says one of its field biologists has spotted a new calf in a pod of endangered killer whales off British Columbia's south coast. The Washington-based centre says in a Facebook post that biologist Mark Malleson encountered J-pod, part of the larger population of southern resident killer whales, as the orcas swam west past Victoria Harbour on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Center For Whale Research-Maya Sears **MANDATORY CREDIT**