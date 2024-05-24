Health

    • Milk sold in Canadian stores tested for avian flu: Results of 303 samples

    As avian influenza spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.

    Results of these tests were made public Thursday, the day after a second U.S. dairy worker tested positive for bird flu, also known as H5N1. 

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that all 303 samples of retail milk collected nationally as of May 16 tested negative.

    Despite some U.S. milk samples testing positive for avian flu, health officials say there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply because of the pasteurization process. 

    This is a developing news story and will be updated.

