The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb.

Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday evening, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

Of those cases, officials said 36 cases involve patients 19 years old or younger.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are needed for protection. Public Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and continue to hold vaccine clinics this week.

“The key message that we’ve been trying to convey to people is please check to see if you're susceptible. And if you are susceptible, to take the action that's appropriate to you to address that,” said Dr. Mark McKelvie, regional medical officer of health. “For most people that will be getting vaccinated.”

New Brunswick’s 2023-24 School Immunization Report shows 91.2 per cent of students in the province had both doses required to protect against measles.

That figure was slightly higher in the previous year at 91.4 per cent.

McKelvie said the consensus is that a 95 per cent vaccine rate is required for herd immunity.

Measles was eliminated in Canada in the late 90’s due to vaccines but the disease has made a comeback.

Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada indicates as of October 26, the country had experienced 83 cases in 2024 so far. That’s nearly a sevenfold increase from last year.

When that data was released, New Brunswick only had one reported case.

“We need 95 per cent vaccine rates across a population to be able to suppress those outbreaks and we don't have that anymore,” said Dr. Dale Kalina, an infectious diseases specialist and chief medical information officer of Brant Community Healthcare System in Brantford, Ont.

“And because measles is so contagious when it gets into a population that is under-vaccinated, it really can spread like wildfire.”

Horizon Health is planning the following vaccination clinics in the region:

Fredericton Public Health, 300 St. Mary’s Street, on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Western Valley Multiplex in the Centreville district of Carleton North Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Primary care providers and public health offices can also offer the vaccine to eligible New Brunswickers.