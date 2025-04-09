ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Markets mixed after China announces 84% tariffs on the U.S. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

CTV News Channel LIVE

Trade war steering global economy to recession: Money manager

Finding opportunity amid market sell-off

Stocks under pressure again amid U.S.-China trade war

CTV National News: Trump doubles down, announces 104 per cent tariff on China

