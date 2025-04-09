ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Giving back to our community’: Winnipeg firefighters camping out for a good cause

By Kayla Rosen

Published

CTV’s Ainsley McPhail learns about the annual campout for muscular dystrophy.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.