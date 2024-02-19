Is your 'emotional support water bottle' causing overhydration?

'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
Whether it be the latest prized Stanley cup or that 10-year-old plastic spout bottle you don’t go anywhere without, “emotional support water bottles” seem to be stuck to our sides and not going anywhere.
The term for the self-care accessory has been circling social media for several years, with the hashtag #emotionalsupportwaterbottle at over 18,000 posts on TikTok and thousands on Instagram. The catchphrase seems to embody how most people feel about their trusty sidekick that doesn’t leave their sight.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
“It’s not easy to overwhelm your kidneys,” said Dr. Kambiz Kalantari, a nephrologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “But there are situations in which people are obsessed with drinking water. … We’re talking about 10, 15 litres that overwhelm their kidneys.”
Here are tips on gauging how much water you need to put in your drinking cup and what could happen when a hydration habit goes overboard.
The amount of water a person should drink in a day is an age-old question that doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all answer — it depends on factors such as a person’s health, size, location and types of activities in a day.
The National Academy of Medicine recommends 3.7 litres (125 ounces) of water per day for men and 2.7 litres (91 ounces) for women, which account for water intake from all food and beverages throughout the day, while many stick to the common advice of drinking 8 cups of water a day (1.9 litres or 64 ounces), which is easy to remember and typically keeps a person at a good level of hydration, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some people may need to drink less, while others may need more, the clinic adds.
There isn’t a need to force yourself to drink more water than what you’re thirsting, or carry around a water bottle, unless you are planning to exercise or spend time outdoors exposed to heat, which can cause fluid loss from sweat, Kalantari said.
If a person were to drink too much water, in most cases, the kidneys would excrete the excess fluid, resulting in the person urinating a lot, Kalantari said. If the kidneys cannot excrete the excess water, due either to a chronic condition such as kidney disease or being extremely overwhelmed, that is when problems arise and can require a trip to the hospital in critical cases.
There are also limits to the amount of fluid that kidneys are able to excrete if a person has not eaten enough food that day, Kalantari said.
For most people, drinking enough water to fill two 40-ounce (1.2 litres) water bottles in 10 hours will create a safe range of avoiding dehydration and overhydration, said Dr. Ryan Bober, an internal medicine specialist with Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.
“If you start to get to the point where you don’t really have much of a thirst mechanism — you feel like you’re forcing the rest of whatever number of ounces you have left in the bottle down, have started having trouble with how easily you’re swallowing the water — then you’ve kind of pushed yourself into the range of overhydration,” Bober said.
Water intoxication, also called water poisoning, occurs when there is so much fluid that the excess cannot be removed by sweating or urinating and causes hyponatremia, a condition in which the blood’s sodium level is below normal range.
Besides excess urination, the symptoms of water intoxication can include feeling irritable, lethargic, more easily distractible or confused, vomiting, nausea, and in most critical cases, seizures and comas or even death, Bober said.
Typically, mild cases of overhydration — which occur from drinking too much water in a short amount of time or drinking too much water over a span of a few days, such as 2 to 3 litres in an hour or 10 litres in a day — will resolve once the person stops drinking as much water, as the kidneys will excrete the excess within a few days, Bober said.
Actor Brooke Shields experienced the condition in September when she had a seizure from drinking too much water. Shields went to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with low blood sodium and prescribed a treatment plan by a doctor.
Researchers also theorized that martial artist and actor Bruce Lee died from hyponatremia, according to a March 2022 study. The report cited the actor’s “high chronic fluid intake,” marijuana use that can increase thirst, and prescription drug and alcohol intake that can affect the kidneys.
Staying hydrated is important for keeping bodily functions running smoothly, such as the urinary and digestive tracts and the circulatory system, which pumps blood to the heart. Hydration can also help you feel more energized, improve mood, and bolster attention span and short-term memory.
Oftentimes, drinking more water is a goal set for weight loss. In moderation, drinking water before a meal can help to fill up the stomach and cause people to feel fuller, and in turn they will eat less, Bober said.
Drinking water when thirsty can activate dopamine-related pathways, giving people a pleasurable response, Bober said. But without moderation, an overreliance on the feel-good chemical hit could be the factor that leads to an increase in water intake and overhydration. And in situations that can have a serious impact on mental health, such as social isolation or chronic stress and anxiety, the pathways can shift in such a way that the pleasure response can still be activated even at levels close to overhydration, he added.
The emotional support water bottle has its perks, but even drinking water needs to be in moderation — and the reusable bottle should be cleaned regularly, Bober said.
A man who died after fatally shooting two police officers and a paramedic in a wooded Minneapolis-area neighbourhood wasn’t legally allowed to have guns and was entangled in a years-long dispute over the custody and financial support of his three oldest children, court records show.
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
A tribal clash in Papua New Guinea’s remote highlands in which at least 26 people were killed has put a growing internal security problem under the microscope in the strategically vital South Pacific island nation that has garnered closer military attention from the United States and China.
Missouri's Republican-led House on Monday passed a bill to ban celebratory gunfire in cities less than a week after a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left some attending lawmakers hiding in bathrooms.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a car from Russia's President Vladimir Putin as a gift 'for his personal use,' official media reported on Tuesday, in what could be a violation of UN ban that Moscow had joined to adopt against Pyongyang.
The visit by David Cameron, the first British foreign secretary to make the trip to the South Atlantic archipelago in three decades, came amid renewed calls by Argentina for negotiations over the contested territory.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
A-list celebrities leaped to their feet on Sunday night when movie icon Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the BAFTA awards in London.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, marking the honor with a performance of his hits and an emotional speech.
As the Bank of Canada waits for the right moment to start cutting interest rates, some economists are arguing that its decision shouldn't hinge on the housing market.
The union representing 9,300 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
Senior communities around the United States participated in a recently published Stanford University study that found that large majorities of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, improving both their emotions and their interactions with staff.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
