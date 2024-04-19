From window blinds to motorcycle helmets, here are the recalls in Canada this week

Here are the various items Health Canada recalled this week, including motorcycle helmets, power adapters, and bicycle cranksets.

Power adapters

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Yamaha PA-10B AC power adapters due to electric shock hazards.

The recall notice said between the adapter’s upper and lower cases, a crack is possible, and can lead to exposure to electrical wiring posing an electric shock hazard.

The recalled adapter has a Universal Product Code of Zs688600 with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319.

The health department clarified that although mixing console models can be paired with the adapter, only the adapter is being recalled.

The company said 2,002 adapters have been sold in Canada between June 2021 and June 2023.

The company has received no reports of injuries or incidents in Canada as of April 5.

Health Canada advised anyone who has purchased the adapter to contact Yamaha Music Canada for a replacement.

Bicycle parts

Health Canada, in a joint recall with Full Speed Ahead, recalled bicycle cranksets due to fall and injury hazards on Thursday.

The recall applies to the Gossamer Pro AGX+ bicycle crankset, model CK-6037, sold on bicycle brands like Cannondale, Fuji, and Canyon.

The black crankset with serial numbers ranging from B1 through B3 are included in the recall.

The crank arm may become loose or detach from the crank/spindle interface, the recall said. At the sign of a loose crank arm, Health Canada said riders should stop use.

As of April 1, no injuries have been reported in Canada.

The company said 254 cranksets have been sold in Canada from January 2022 to February 2024.

Health Canada said customers should contact the company for a replacement.

Window blinds

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for various Springs Window Fashions’ window blinds — more than 700 of which were sold in Canada — due to strangulation hazards for children.

The health department said the recall impacts four types of vertical blinds: 3 ½ Premium Wood Vertical Blind, Designer Fabric Verticals, Premium Fabric Vertical, and Premium Smooth Vertical.

The product label and manufacture date after May 1, 2022, can be found at the top of the headrail.

The blinds do not meet Canada’s Corded Window Coverings regulations, the recall said.

Young children may pull looped cords around their necks or get tangled up, which can cause strangulation or death.

In Canada, the company sold the blinds from May 2022 to December 2023.

No incidents or injuries related to the blinds have been reported as of March 19.

Health Canada urges customers to stop using the blinds and contact the company for replacement parts.

Motorcycle helmets

Health Canada issued a recall Monday for motorcycle helmets due to possible injury hazards.

The recall is for AGV Tourmodular DOT (E2206) multi and solid MPLK manufactured between February and December 2022.

According to Health Canada, parts of the micrometric buckle may, over time, not automatically latch as intended, resulting in the user manually latch the buckle to fasten the helmet.

The user could potentially ride a motorcycle when the buckle is not secured, the recall said.

A helmet not secured during an accident increases the risk of severe injury or death, it added.

As of April 4, no incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada.

The company said more than 500 helmets were sold from February 2022 to March 2023 in Canada.

Health Canada said customers should contact Dainese for a repair. In the meantime, the health department said users should ensure they manually close the red lever latch to ensure the buckle is fastened before use.