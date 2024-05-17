Flammable kids' sleepwear, salmonella-contaminated chips: Here are the recalls of this week

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued recalls for various items this week, including kids' bassinets, chips, and stoves. Here’s what to watch out for.

Kids' sleepwear

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for some Liverpool Football Club children’s sleepwear due to flammability hazards.

The recall impacts 20 sleep sets with sizes ranging from newborn to 12 years old and can be found on the red neck label.

They've been recalled because they do not meet flammability standards for the Children's Sleepwear Regulations, the advisory said.

According to the recall, loose-fitting sleepwear can more easily contact stoves, candles, and matches than tight-fitting sleepwear, increasing the risk of burns to a child's body.

The company said 89 sleep sets were sold in Canada from May 2023 to March 2024.

As of May 10, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the sleepwear and contact Liverpool Football Club for a refund.

Quilts and quilted shams

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Red Land Cotton’s quilts and quilted shams due to laceration hazards.

The recall said pieces of broken needles were found inside some quilts and quilted shams.

The recall impacts the following quilts: Baby Quilt, Classic Quilt with and without Euro Shams, King Shams, and Standard Shams.

The quilts come in various colours and sizes.

The company said four units were sold in Canada from May 2023 to February 2024.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries as of May 7.

The health department said customers should stop using the quilts and contact Red Land Cotton for a refund.

Chips

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Tuesday for certain Frito Lay’s SunChips and Munchies snack mix due to salmonella.

The recall impacts SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar snacks, Original Munchies Snack Mix, and Variety Packs Cheesy Mix. While some come in packs, others come in all sizes.

The CFIA did not mention whether there have been any reports of illness associated with the product.

The advisory said the company triggered the recall.

A statement issued by Frito Lay said the seasoning supplier informed the chip brand that an ingredient added to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Frito Lay said that while it has not found any salmonella in the seasoning, it is still proceeding with the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Food contaminated with this type of bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make a person sick, the CFIA warned.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The CFIA said customers should check if they have these chips and throw them out.

Window blinds

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for various window blinds—more than 1,500 of which were sold in Canada—due to strangulation hazards for children.

The health department said Spring Window Fashions' Roman shades include Bali, Graber, and Signature in eight colours.

The shades have a model number listed on the upper-right hand of the label.

The blinds do not meet Canada’s Corded Window Coverings regulations, the recall said.

Young children may pull looped cords around their necks or get tangled up, which can cause strangulation or death. Small parts of the blinds can pose a choking hazard.

The company sold the shades in Canada from May 2022 to April 2024.

Fortunately, no incidents or injuries related to the blinds have been reported as of May 1.

Health Canada urges customers to stop using the blinds and contact the company for replacement parts.

Bassinets

Health Canada issued a Fodoss Baby bedside bassinet recall Thursday due to entrapment hazards.

The product can be identified by model number NEW329 and ASINB0B5D5Q91L.

The bassinet is sold in black and has a serial number OD-329.

The recall said the bassinet does not meet Canada’s Crib, Cradles, and Bassinets Regulations.

The cradle's sleep surface can incline greater than seven degrees, posing a risk of a child getting entrapped and suffocated.

Health Canada reminds parents and caregivers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back on a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.

As of May 8, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries.

The company said more than 3,500 units were sold in Canada between October 2023 and April 2024.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the bassinets and contact Little Beetle with the order number for a refund if the purchase was made on or after Dec. 1. The health department added that Bassinets purchased before this date should be thrown away.

Stoves

Health Canada issued an expanded joint recall Thursday for Frigidaire and Kenmore Elite freestanding electric stoves due to fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves various models listed on Health Canada’s website.

The model and serial number are on the stove's bottom drawer and on the right side of the frame.

The surface heating elements can turn on spontaneously without being switched on, fail to turn off after being switched off and heat to different temperatures than those selected by the unit controls, the recall said.

The advisory said the recall—initially announced in 2009--- has been reissued and expanded to make replacement and moisture kits available to consumers who own certain impacted stoves and to provide an alternative solution to those who own impacted stoves for which the replacement parts needed are no longer available due to the product’s age.

Since the original recall, the company has received two reports of the stoves alleging turning on without corresponding control being turned to the ‘on’ position. No injuries were reported.

In the U.S., Electrolux has received more than 200 reports of stoves behaving erratically, 14 reports of fires, and eight reports of injuries involving burns to the hands or arms and smoke inhalation.

The company said about 54,230 units have been sold in Canada between June 2001 and July 2009.

Health Canada said customers should contact Electrolux for a free inspection and repair or an electronic gift card.

With files from The Canadian Press