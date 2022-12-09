Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once

Cannabis companies and advocacy groups are pushing Health Canada to change regulations curtailing the sale of pot-infused beverages, while allowing customers to buy larger quantities of more potent products like vape cartridges and oils. Various cannabis drinks are seen in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini  Cannabis companies and advocacy groups are pushing Health Canada to change regulations curtailing the sale of pot-infused beverages, while allowing customers to buy larger quantities of more potent products like vape cartridges and oils. Various cannabis drinks are seen in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini 

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science

    Restaurants, grocers, farmers and food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste. Some are testing spray-on peels or chemically enhanced sachets that can slow the ripening process in fruit. Others are developing digital sensors that can tell when meat is safe to consume.

  • Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy

    Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social