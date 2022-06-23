New coronavirus subvariants escape antibodies from vaccination and prior Omicron infection, studies suggest
New coronavirus subvariants escape antibodies from vaccination and prior Omicron infection, studies suggest
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous COVID-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School.
However, COVID-19 vaccination is still expected to provide substantial protection against severe disease, and vaccine makers are working on updated shots that might elicit a stronger immune response against the variants.
The levels of neutralizing antibodies that a previous infection or vaccinations elicit are several times lower against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants compared with the original coronavirus, according to the new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.
"We observed 3-fold reductions of neutralizing antibody titers induced by vaccination and infection against BA4 and BA5 compared with BA1 and BA2, which are already substantially lower than the original COVID-19 variants," Dr. Dan Barouch, an author of the paper and director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, wrote in an email to CNN.
"Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA1 and BA2 immunity," Barouch wrote. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide substantial protection against severe disease with BA4 and BA5."
The newly published findings echo separate research by scientists at Columbia University.
They recently found that the BA.4 and BA.5 viruses were more likely to escape antibodies from the blood of fully vaccinated and boosted adults compared with other Omicron subvariants, raising the risk of vaccine-breakthrough COVID-19 infections.
The authors of that separate study say their results point to a higher risk for reinfection, even in people who have some prior immunity against the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 94.7% of the U.S. population ages 16 and older have antibodies against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 through vaccination, infection, or both.
BA.4 and BA.5 caused an estimated 35% of new COVID-19 infections in the United States last week, up from 29% the week before, according to data shared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.
BA.4 and BA.5 are the fastest spreading variants reported to date, and they are expected to dominate COVID-19 transmission in the United States, United Kingdom and the rest of Europe within the next few weeks, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
'COVID-19 still has the capacity to mutate further'
In the New England Journal of Medicine paper, among 27 research participants who had been vaccinated and boosted with the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the researchers found that two weeks after the booster dose, levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron subvariants were much lower than the response against the original coronavirus.
The neutralizing antibody levels were lower by a factor of 6.4 against BA.1; by a factor of 7 against BA.2; by a factor of 14.1 against BA.2.12.1 and by a factor of 21 against BA.4 or BA.5, the researchers described.
Among 27 participants who had previously been infected with the BA.1 or BA.2 subvariants a median of 29 days earlier, the researchers found similar results.
In those with previous infection -- most of whom also had been vaccinated -- the researchers described neutralizing antibody levels that were lower by a factor of 6.4 against BA.1; by a factor of 5.8 against BA.2; by a factor of 9.6 against BA.2.12.1 and by a factor of 18.7 against BA.4 or BA.5.
More research is needed to determine what exactly the neutralizing antibody levels mean for vaccine effectiveness and whether similar findings would emerge among a larger group of participants.
"Our data suggest that COVID-19 still has the capacity to mutate further, resulting in increased transmissibility and increased antibody escape," Barouch wrote in the email. "As pandemic restrictions are lifted, it is important that we remain vigilant and keep studying new variants and subvariants as they emerge."
A separate study, published in the journal Nature last week, found that Omicron may evolve mutations to evade the immunity elicited by having a previous BA.1 infection, which suggests that vaccine boosters based on BA.1 may not achieve broad-spectrum protection against new Omicron subvariants like BA.4 and BA.5.
As for what all this means in the real world, Dr. Wesley Long, an experimental pathologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, told CNN that people should be aware that they could get sick again, even if they've had COVID-19 before.
"I think I'm a little bit worried about people who've had it maybe recently having a false sense of security with BA.4 and BA.5 on the increase, because we have seen some cases of reinfection and I have seen some cases of reinfection with people who had a BA.2 variant in the last few months," he said.
Some vaccine makers have been developing variant-specific vaccines to improve the antibody responses against coronavirus variants and subvariants of concern.
"Reinfections are going to be pretty inevitable until we have vaccines or widespread mandates that are going to prevent cases rising again. But the good news is that we are in, I think, a much better spot than we were without the vaccines," said Pavitra Roychoudhury, an acting instructor at the University of Washington's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, who was not involved in the New England Journal of Medicine paper.
"There's so much of this virus out there that it seems inevitable," she said about COVID-19 infections. "Hopefully the protections that we have in place are going to lead to mostly mild infection."
Efforts underway to update Covid-19 vaccines
Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster, named mRNA-1273.214, elicited a "potent" immune responses against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the company said Wednesday.
This bivalent booster vaccine candidate contains components of both Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine and a vaccine that targets the Omicron variant. The company said it is working to complete regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of its booster vaccine to be mRNA-1273.214.
"In the face of SARS-CoV-2's continued evolution, we are very encouraged that mRNA-1273.214, our lead booster candidate for the fall, has shown high neutralizing titers against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which represent an emergent threat to global public health," Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in Wednesday's announcement. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
"We will submit these data to regulators urgently and are preparing to supply our next generation bivalent booster starting in August, ahead of a potential rise in SARS-CoV-2 infections due to Omicron subvariants in the early fall," Bancel said.
The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting next week to discuss the composition of COVID-19 vaccines that could be used as boosters this fall.
The data that Moderna released Wednesday, which has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, showed that one month after a 50-microgram dose of the mRNA-1273.214 vaccine was administered in people who had been vaccinated and boosted, the vaccine elicited "potent" neutralizing antibody responses against BA.4 and BA.5, boosting levels 5.4-fold in all participants regardless of whether they had a prior COVID-19 infection and by 6.3-fold in the subset of those with no history of prior infection. These levels of neutralizing antibodies were about 3-fold lower than previously reported neutralizing levels against BA.1, Moderna said.
These findings add to the data that Moderna previously released earlier this month, showing that the 50-microgram dose of the bivalent booster generated a stronger antibody response against Omicron than the original Moderna vaccine.
Moderna's data suggest that "the bivalent booster might confer greater protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron strains than readministering the original vaccine to increase protection across the population.
Although the information is based on antibody levels, the companies comment that similar levels of antibody protected against clinical illness caused by other strains is the first suggestion of an emerging 'immune correlate' of protection, although it is hoped that this ongoing study is also assessing rates of clinical illness as well as antibody responses," Penny Ward, an independent pharmaceutical physician and visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King's College London, said in a statement released by the U.K.-based Science Media Centre on Wednesday. She was not involved in Moderna's work.
"It has been reported previously that the bivalent vaccine is well tolerated with temporary 'reactogenic' effects similar to those following the univalent booster injection so we can anticipate that this new mixed vaccine should be well tolerated," Ward said in part. "As we head towards the autumn with omicron variants dominating the covid infection landscape, it certainly makes sense to consider use of this new bivalent vaccine, if available."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Canada
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation at home where accused later arrested
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
-
'I'm disgusted by our system': abuse allegations at Winnipeg care home prompts calls for oversight
As allegations of abuse at a St. James facility come to light, families and advocates are calling for independent oversight in Manitoba's private care homes.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
World
-
Newly elected GOP congresswoman spread Capitol riot conspiracies and QAnon hashtags in now-deleted tweets
Newly elected Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores spread conspiracies on social media that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was caused by members of the far-left group Antifa and repeatedly used a hashtag of the QAnon conspiracy theory in tweets that have since been removed.
-
Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai as pressure grows
A sleek $156 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian is now docked in Dubai, the latest reminder of how the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom has become a haven for Russian money amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.
-
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people.
-
Senate will take critical vote to advance bipartisan gun bill toward final passage
The U.S. Senate is poised to take a critical vote on Thursday to advance a major bipartisan gun safety bill toward final passage. The vote is expected to succeed with Republican support, putting the legislation on a path to pass the Senate as soon as this week.
-
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
The Biden administration proposed a dramatic overhaul of campus sexual assault rules on Thursday, acting to expand protections for LGBTQ2S+ students, bolster the rights of victims and widen colleges' responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct.
-
John McAfee's corpse still in morgue as family calls for independent autopsy
The body of software entrepreneur John McAfee remains in a Spanish morgue a year after his death as a legal case lodged by his family to demand further checks is yet to be resolved, authorities and his lawyer said.
Politics
-
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
-
Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
-
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Health
-
New coronavirus subvariants escape antibodies from vaccination and prior Omicron infection, studies suggest
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous COVID-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School.
-
Gender-affirming care in Canada comes with barriers and delays, especially in N.S.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
-
Harris meets Democratic attorneys general ahead of abortion ruling
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet a group of seven Democratic attorneys general on Thursday, a White House official said, to discuss the defence to a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights in the country.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
-
U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
-
Trains cancelled in U.K. as unions stage 2nd 24-hour walkout
Millions of people in Britain faced disruption Thursday as railway staff staged their second national walkout this week.
-
Bombardier strike averted in Montreal after third employer offer accepted
Fears of an indefinite general strike by 1,800 unionized Bombardier workers in the greater Montreal area are now a thing of the past.
Lifestyle
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
-
-
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
Sports
-
German soccer says transgender players can decide their team
German soccer is bucking the recent trend of banning transgender women from women's competition by allowing all transgender, intersex and non-binary players to decide for themselves whether to play in men's or women's teams.
-
'A movement not a moment': NHL focuses on racial diversity
The NHL is taking steps to improve diversity on the ice and in the stands, a long overdue pursuit aimed at expanding hockey's footprint globally and closing the popularity gap with other leagues in the U.S. Raising minority participation in management, coaching and officiating is part of a long-term plan executives hope changes the very face of hockey in the coming years.
-
Ohio State gets approval to trademark 'The' for merchandise
Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word 'The.'
Autos
-
Ex-Tesla worker rejects US$15 million award in racism case
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with 'daily racist epithets,' including the 'N-word,' while working at the company's Fremont, Calif., plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.