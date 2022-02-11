The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.

Currently, any person who travels outside the country must provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, prior to returning to Canada. The test must be taken within 72 hours of scheduled departure on a flight or arrival at a land border.

Ottawa is set to remove those requirements at the end of the month, CTV News has confirmed. However, Canadians will still need a negative antigen test upon arrival.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...